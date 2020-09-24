Residents of Cork direct provision centre urged to get tested for coronavirus after outbreak

THE Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed they are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak at a major direct provision centre in Cork.

It came after the HSE expressed "disappointment" that only one in three residents at the complex had taken up the offer of a virus screening test during two previous testing rounds in September.

Four confirmed cases of the virus have now been detected at the Kinsale Roundabout accommodation centre - but a major testing regime is now underway to determine the extent of the outbreak.

Numbers vary but the Kinsale Road complex normally provides accommodation for more than 150 asylum seekers from across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

It follows outbreaks of the virus at four Cork secondary schools, one nursing home and a major clothing retailer.

In a letter, seen by the Irish Independent, the HSE said the residents confirmed as having Covid-19 have been taken off the Kinsale Road site to recover.

"However, the majority of residents have not yet come for testing so we do not know if there are further cases or any ongoing transmission within the centre," it said.

"A small number of residents were considered to be close contacts of the confirmed cases. They have been contacted and advised and transferred off-site for self-isolation.

"We are very grateful for their co-operation also.

"Two rounds of testing have taken place in September and we were very disappointed that only a third of residents took up the offer of a test on these occasions.

"We need to know the full situation about the virus in the centre. Testing is vital to protect you and your family and friends and all the residents and staff."

The HSE has now urged everyone resident at the complex to attend for a Covid-19 screening test on Saturday if requested to do so.

Residents have also been asked to comply with all guidelines to protect themselves including adhering to social distancing protocols,

wearing a face mask, regular hand-washing and comply with all advice from the centre management.

Cork City of Sanctuary had warned last April that measures needed to be taken to protect residents at such centres from the virus.

Campaigner Roos Demol stressed the residents needed to be protected.

"There are families there - babies, young children, school-going children, people working and vulnerable people," she said.

She also queried why first day testing was not mandatory to protect residents and staff.

"It is time to get your act together.

"We don't really know yet what the extent (of the outbreak) is."

