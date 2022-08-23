Residents fear they will be made homeless by car clamping rule

Residents in a Dublin housing estate say they’re living in a nightmare thanks to ‘horrific’ new clamping measures.

On Friday last week, residents of Cedarview in Northwood, Santry, received a letter from the housing estate’s management company telling them that virtually all on-street parking will result in clamping from September 1.

For many of the young professionals renting the four-bed homes in the area, the move is tantamount to an eviction notice, as each home only comes with two driveway parking spaces.

“It’s a nightmare,” said primary school teacher Amy Byrne (25) who has been renting her shared home in Cedarview for two years. “Our house has four cars and only two spaces available in the drive.

“We are all primary school teachers in the house and public transport isn’t available for any of us to get to work. There is no alternative parking available and, with all of us due back at school next week, we’ve been left without sufficient time to find alternative accommodation. It’s an extremely stressful situation and we don’t know what to do.”

Between the four housemates they pay €2,600 a month to rent the new build, one of several on the estate owned by two big funds and controlled by a single owners’ management company (OMC).

“When I moved in I was told plenty of parking was available. I work out in Skerries so to find somewhere near work, decent and affordable was brilliant and after two years, it feels like home. I feel heartbroken. We’ve been looking to see if there’s somewhere else we can move to – because that’s the only option they’ve given us – but there’s just nowhere. I don’t know what to do – do I quit my job?”

It’s a similar story for Eoin McCann (25) a primary school teacher from Co Laois who has been renting in Cedarview for 12 months along with three other primary school teachers.

“We all drive to school. I teach in Blanchardstown and there’s literally no way for me to get from Santry with no car,” he says. “It was voted on and passed by 11 votes to 10 but renters weren’t given a vote,” he explains.

“The agency that represents us abstained from the vote. Only homeowners voted, but there are 80 plus of us renting and we’re all against it. It’s not fair.

"There’s literally nowhere else to park and if I wake up and my car has a yellow clamp on it – what am I supposed to do? I need to get to my class in the morning.”

“There is no solution. I’m from Laois, so do I go home to Laois, I don’t know? But all the other teachers are from Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim they’ve nowhere to go.”

“It’s draconian and irrational,” fumed Cillian Gregan (25) a primary school teacher who has been renting in a house share agreement for three years.

Under the new measures the small number of visitor car parking spaces will also be heavily monitored, with car owners entitled to just a maximum of two stays and only 12 hours per stay. The only hours when cars parked on the road will not be clamped is between 9am and 6pm.

Property management company Wyse, which looks after day to day management of the estate, Savilles who let the homes and OCCU who run the houses for DWS (which manages the fund owning the homes) didn’t reply to emailed queries.