Residential property prices rose again in January, but the rate of increase continues to ease.

Prices increased by 5.6pc nationally in the year to January. This compares with an increase of 11.8pc in the twelve months to January last year.

In the month of January prices actually fell by 0.4pc. It was the third month in a row that prices fell on a monthly basis.

Dublin property prices rose by 1.9pc in the year to January, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Prices in the rest of the country were 9.5pc higher in the year to January.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in property prices was the mid-west at 16.5pc, while the smallest rise was recorded in the mid-east at 5.1pc.

Households paid a median, or typical, price of €250,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the first month of the year.

The Dublin region had the highest median price at €368,000 in the year to January.

Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €537,367, while Fingal had the lowest at €330,000, the CSO said.

The highest median prices outside Dublin were in Wicklow at €317,500, while the lowest were €98,373 in Longford and €100,000 in Leitrim.

Online Editors