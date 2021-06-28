Resident takes High Court challenge to council’s decision to pedestrianise part of Malahide village

New Street in Malahide during the trial pedestrianisation of the street in the summer of 2020.

A High Court challenge has been brought over Fingal County Counci's decision to pedestrianise part of Malahide village in Dublin.

In late May, the council decided to pedestrianise New Street aimed at aiding open air dining.

It came into effect over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

However, company director Nicola Byrne, who lives in nearby Old Street, claims that the council's decision is flawed and should be set aside as it lacks the legal authority to implement the development.

She claims that the plan will result in additional traffic being put onto narrow unsuitable streets in Malahide, which were supposed to be prioritised for cycling and walking.

She claims that the pedestrianisation does not form part of the council’s Development Plan nor the Malahide Public Realm Strategy adopted by the council.

Represented by Alan Doyle Bl, Ms Byrne had objected, on her own behalf and on behalf of a range of other businesses and residents in Malahide, to the council's proposal when it was first made public on May 10 last.

The street had been pedestrianised between June and November 2020, which it is claimed the council deemed a failure.

During the period it is claimed the pedestrianisation resulted in significant complaints to the gardaí of alleged anti-social behaviour by gangs of youths drinking and doing bicycle stunts.

Businesses also claimed the pedestrianisation resulted in lost business.

It is also claimed that the nature of the works proposed as part of the overall pedestrianisation proposal are likely to have a significant effect on the environment.

An appropriate screening of the proposal should have been carried out but was not, it is claimed.

In her judicial review action against the council and the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Ireland and the Attorney General Ms Byrne seeks various orders and declarations.

These include an order quashing the loca' authority's decision to pedestrianise New Street, and declarations that the decision is invalid.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte (one-side only represented) basis by Mr Justice Charles Meenan who said the case can return in October.

The court also heard that the parties are in discussion about an application by Ms Byrne for a stay on the decision, which Ms Byrne's lawyers hope to have heard in the coming weeks.

The court heard that the council intends to oppose any application for a stay.