Reshuffle will free up gardaí - but not all are happy about it

What are the main changes?

The new approach will focus on responsibilities being delivered on a functional basis rather than to suit geographical needs. The number of Garda Divisions will be reduced from 28 to 19, while there will now be four Garda Regions compared with six.

Each division will have one chief superintendent aimed at giving their area more autonomy and making them more self-sufficient.

In turn, four superintendents will be allocated to each division; two dealing with community engagement, one with serious crime and one with performance assurance. A principal officer will oversee business services.

How this will affect the Garda budget, either positively or negatively, remains to be seen, with the latest figures for June showing that the organisation had net expenditure of €806.9m, which was €6.8m less than the profiled spend.

How will this affect policing?

The main selling point from An Garda Síochána is that it will increase the number of gardaí available for frontline policing.

It is hoped there will be a net increase of 800 attested members by 2021, along with 1,265 extra Garda staff recruited.

It means there will be around 15,000 gardaí and more than 3,000 Garda staff in two years.

This falls short of the 21,000 gardaí the Government expected to have by that time - but this figure was previously described by the Garda Inspectorate as a "political response" with no rationale behind it.

Improved focus will now be placed on community policing, while extra resources will also focus on increasing crime trends around domestic violence, sexual assaults and cyber-linked offences.

The changes are aimed at freeing up national units, such as the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), to focus on more sensitive and complex investigations and improve serious crime investigations at a divisional level.

What has the response been?

In short, mixed. The oversight bodies have welcomed the new model, having advocated for a divisional approach in recent years.

However, the various Garda representative organisations have met the plan with scepticism.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said there were unanswered questions around funding, manpower, and the impact on rural policing.

While they have agreed to support its implementation, they are unconvinced that the new model will operationally improve policing delivery to the public.

Garda superintendents are also understood to be unhappy about the changes, and a meeting between representatives of senior Garda managers and the Garda Commissioner has taken place.

The main concerns are around severance packages for senior gardaí. Commissioner Harris said senior gardaí were seeking clarification around the issue.

Superintendents are also concerned about the lack of consultation, the lack of promotional opportunities due to the decrease in chief superintendents, and the increase in responsibilities.

The Garda Inspectorate welcomed the new model, with Chief Inspector Mark Toland saying that "rationalising the number of divisions will create significant benefits, including an increase in the number of front-line resources and a more responsive and consistent approach to the delivery of policing services".

The Policing Authority has also supported the new model, and said when implemented it should result in an increase in resources and greater autonomy at divisional level, which will make it possible to better respond to the specific needs of the local community.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the model, which is already in place in many other countries, would lead to a more "agile and responsive police service improving safety for our local communities nationwide."

Why was the model developed?

The current district model has been in place for around 100 years, and gardaí say it needs to be developed to match the changing needs of society.

The divisional policing model was one of the main recommendations made by the Garda Inspectorate in its 'Changing Policing in Ireland' report.

The oversight body said the "current structure is highly inefficient and a move to a much smaller number of divisions would release significant numbers of members and Garda staff from administrative work back to front-line duties.

