Reservoir drained in hunt for iPhone of murdered Cameron

Investigator are draining a reservoir as part of the search for the phone of murdered Cameron Reilly (18).

Louth Fire and Rescue Service began the task of helping to drain the reservoir in Dunleer yesterday afternoon.

It is beside the field where his body was found last Saturday morning, and is understood to hold three million gallons of water. Some 50 members of the Defence Forces are also helping gardaí to search through the fields and undergrowth for the iPhone 8 Plus.

A Garda spokesman confirmed they had spoken to a large number of people who were in Mr Reilly's company at times last Friday night and into Saturday morning. He reiterated the message of Garda Superintendent Andrew Watters of Drogheda, who said that people in the vicinity of what happened might have consumed alcohol and drugs, but "that is not the primary concern or the primary focus of this investigation".

Gardaí want anyone with information on what happened to contact them in confidence. They believe the answer to who was involved in Mr Reilly's death lies close to the town of Dunleer. DNA evidence left on the body could also prove vital in identifying those involved in his murder.

Mr Reilly had visible injuries to his neck but gardaí have not released details on the cause of his death. Distinctive

Gardaí say the search for Mr Reilly's phone will continue and they ask anyone who may find it not to touch it, but to contact gardaí.

It had a black cover with a distinctive lime-coloured trim.

As part of the search, it was decided to drain the reservoir - that is expected to be completed today. Funeral arrangements were announced yesterday. Mr Reilly will be reposing at Connors Funeral Home in Dunleer tomorrow and Sunday from 2pm until 8pm.

Removal will take place on Monday morning to St Brigid's Church, Dunleer, arriving for the funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards is in Mullary Cemetery.

