‘Resentment’ over seven-year hold-up to new Muslim community centre

Muslim representatives in Northern Ireland have spoken of the “resentment” within their community over delays to opening a new Islamic centre in Belfast.

For more than 40 years, the Belfast Islamic Centre (BIC) has been based in a house in south Belfast — but the building has long been inadequate for the organisation’s needs.

BIC bought Aldersgate House, a building close to the main campus of Queen’s University, for £750,000 in 2015 with the intention of opening a new modern facility for the Muslim community in Belfast and beyond.

However, seven years on, work on the building has yet to begin.

Shoaib Tareen, who is leading the project on behalf of BIC, said that everything is in place for the work to begin on the new centre — and blamed the “government red tape” for the continuing delay.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he said: “It is estimated there are around 10,000 Muslims living in Northern Ireland, the majority of whom live in Belfast and Lisburn.”

BIC, which was established in 1978, plays a key role in supporting Muslims who live here.

The organisation’s current base at Wellington Park provides a range of services, but the provision of these services is limited due to the building’s size and condition. Therefore the decision was taken to buy Aldersgate House on University Road.

As well the money to buy the building, the centre’s volunteers raised more than £1m to help with the costs of opening the new centre.

An application for additional funding of £500,000 was successfully made to the Department for Communities (DfC). However, the plans to open the centre were hit by the Covid pandemic, while estimated costs of the new building have also risen due to the recent increase in the price of raw materials caused by the worldwide economic crisis.

Despite all this, Mr Tareen said everything is in place for the work to begin on the new centre — but claimed that things are being held up by the “red tape”.

The Belfast Islamic Centre has been attacked several times in the past decade. In 2013 a paint bomb was thrown at the centre, while in September 2016 red paint was daubed on the front door of the building.

In December 2017, pieces of pork, a meat which Muslims refrain from eating, were thrown through the door of the centre.

Following the attacks, Mr Tareen said they received support from local politicians, which, he stressed, was much appreciated but he added that more needed to be done to show solidarity with the Muslim community.



“There is a lot of resentment around the delays to the opening of our new centre and we feel that not enough is being done to help the Muslim community here,” Mr Tareen said.

He said the “noble cause” of bringing refugees to Northern Ireland in recent years, many of whom are Muslims, was not being properly followed up to cater for their spiritual and religious needs. “When the new centre finally opens, we should be able to help and support many more members of the Muslim community.

“The centre will allow us to provide so many more services. For example, many women within the Muslim community are isolated at their homes because they do not have a space to which they feel comfortable going to.

“In the new centre, we will be able to address those needs while also supporting the needs of so many other groups. The centre will also be a strong visible sign of the Muslim community’s important role within Northern Ireland.

“It is not as if we are asking for the government to pay for all the costs involved in the centre. We have spent £750,000 to buy the building and raised a further £1m. We are keen to spend our own money to generate economic activity, but we need to see more action from the government.

“No one is there to share the burden with the BIC and get this centre opened.”

A DfC spokesperson told the Sunday Independent the department has been working with the BIC on proposals to develop a new Islamic cultural centre at Aldersgate House since 2018.

“In March 2020, DfC issued a Letter of Offer committing £500,000 towards the refurbishment costs and transferred the funds to Belfast City Council (BCC), who have been engaged by BIC to deliver the project,” the spokesperson said.

“The department’s Letter of Offer, that was accepted by the BIC Trustees, contained a number of pre-conditions that had to be satisfied before payment of any grant could be released.

“BIC and the department have worked closely to address a number of legal and governance issues, a small number of which remain for BIC to finalise. Covid and construction cost inflation have also impacted delivery.”

The spokesperson added: “The department remains fully committed to this project.”