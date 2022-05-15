| 10.4°C Dublin

‘Resentment’ over seven-year hold-up to new Muslim community centre

Red tape” is being blamed for the delay with plans to open religious and cultural base

Aldersgate House in Belfast was bought in 2015 to be turned into a community centre Expand

Aldersgate House in Belfast was bought in 2015 to be turned into a community centre

Ciaran O'Neill

Muslim representatives in Northern Ireland have spoken of the “resentment” within their community over delays to opening a new Islamic centre in Belfast.

For more than 40 years, the Belfast Islamic Centre (BIC) has been based in a house in south Belfast — but the building has long been inadequate for the organisation’s needs.

