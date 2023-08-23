Rescuers rush to yacht drifting off Irish coast with five people on board after rudder breaks

The RNLI lifeboat crew from Ballycotton, Co Cork rescued a yacht with five people on board on Tuesday.

A 44ft vessel was making its way from the Scilly Isles in the southwest of England to Dungarvan, Co Waterford when it lost its rudders and was left powerless 10 miles south of Mine Head.

The Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat crew were requested to launch by the Valentia Coast Guard at 7.45am after crew from the French yacht requested assistance.

They made contact with the yacht and arrived to the scene at 9.15am, where all five crew members were wearing flotation devices and were unharmed.

Towing the vessel was made more difficult by force four gales and a moderate swell. The yacht arrived in Ballycotton at 1.15pm on Tuesday afternoon where it will remain until damage is assessed and repairs are carried out.

Ballycotton Deputy Coxwain Barry McDonald praised the crew for responding to a particularly difficuly callout.

“I would especially like to thank all the crew who responded to the pager as handling a rudderless yacht is challenging and also to the ground crew who assisted when we arrived back in the harbour,” he said.

“We would also like to congratulate David Casey on his first call out as newly qualified navigator.”

The volunteer lifeboat crew who rescued the yacht comprised of deputy coxwain Barry McDonald, mechanic Adam Hussey, navigator David Casey and volunteers Eolan Breathnach, Cíaran Walsh, Kate Flemming and Stephen Sloane.