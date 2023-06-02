Rescue operation after French trawler runs aground off west Cork

RESCUE services are assisting crewmen off a French fishing vessel that ran aground off the west Cork coast.

A multi-agency rescue operation is underway at Dursey Island to assist the 14-strong crew of the French fishing vessel which is understood to have encountered engine problems before running aground.

One rescue official stressed that there was no immediate threat to life - and that weather conditions were "absolutely ideal" for an operation to assist crew members to safety on nearby land.

The vessel has since been refloated.

A Coast Guard helicopter was launched and was at the scene within minutes.

It is understood to have airlifted ten crew to safety onshore.

The fishing vessel involved is understood to be a 32 metre long French registered trawler.

With a 14 strong crew - many of whom are said to be Spanish nationals - it was operating off Ireland's south west coast before the grounding incident occurred shortly after lunchtime on Friday.

It ran aground on rocks just to the south of Dursey Island - a popular holiday spot because of its access via cable car from the mainland.

The Coast Guard and RNLI are co-ordinating the rescue mission.

Naval Service personnel are also on standby to assist if required.

It is understood the bulk of the crew members will be removed from the vessel with salvage experts then being consulted over an effort to assist the vessel to safety for repairs.

A handful of engineering crew will remain with the vessel pending a structural assessment.

It is unclear whether the damage to the hull of the vessel will allow such a salvage operation to be undertaken.

Weather conditions are settled in the area with excellent visibility though there are fresh offshore breezes.