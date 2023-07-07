Rescue dog Jordan who ‘got all dressed up’ for family who didn’t show finds forever home

After 500 days in a shelter, 12-year-old Border Collie Jordan has found his home

A rescue dog who was in a shelter for 500 days has finally found his forever home after “endless appeals” for help, the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has said.

Border collie Jordan captured hearts when the charity recently revealed he had gotten “all dressed up” just to see two families who never showed up to meet him.

“Please don’t get out hopes up,” the DSCPA said, sharing a photo of Jordan wearing a tux as he waited for his visitors who never came.

Today, the charity revealed that he has finally found his home.

We can’t believe we’re saying this … JORDAN FOUND A HOME 😭🧡…. Thank you to EVERYONE who shared his story! #home 🙌🏼 https://t.co/PhyNzYmGbA pic.twitter.com/9oCIMpQD59 — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) July 7, 2023

"We can’t believe we’re saying this… JORDAN FOUND A HOME. Thank you to EVERYONE who shared his story!” the DSPCA said.

"500 days waiting. Endless appeals hoping. And finally, our old boy Jordan headed off home.

"Thank you to everyone who shared to help us find this boy the perfect home.”

A video shared with the announcement shows the 12-year-old Border Collie settling into life with his new family.

The charity had recently thanked followers on Twitter after multiple families got in touch to visit Jordan.

"Looks like his little bow tie didn’t go to waste after all.”

An emotional video showing how long Jordan had been waiting to find a home has been viewed over 800,000 times on social media.

He got all dressed up to meet a family who were coming to meet him but they never showed up 😭



This is the second time a family have been due to meet him and not shown up. Please don’t get our hopes up 🥹 https://t.co/uM5V7tH4TU pic.twitter.com/O4rsd5Sa8M — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) June 24, 2023

"He has been through so much but has learned to trust people again,” the charity said, sharing a video of Jordan with the song Better Days by Dermot Kennedy playing in the background.

"Will you be the one to bring those better days to him?”

The charity captioned the video: “Better Days are coming… we hope.”

Jordan was “in a terrible way” when he arrived at the shelter as a stray, the DSCPA said.

"His coat was in very poor condition and he had bald patches on both sides of his body.

"Poor Jordan was very nervous of people and loud noises when he first arrived into the shelter and just wanted to hide away from everyone.

“Through time, training and trust building Jordan now loves going on his walks and will seek out a little back scratch here and there too!” they added.

"He loves a bit of a pamper and his favourite thing is to have his hair brushed.

“Being an older distinguished gentleman, Jordan thrives from routine and is looking for a loving family in a quiet home where he can live out his retirement by the fire on a comfy bed

"He likes his space. He is happy until it’s invaded by a dog and then he is stressed and wants out of that environment. Pushing it on him despite the fact that it stresses him out isn’t fair,” they said.

"So for this sweet boy a home without another dog is best for him.”