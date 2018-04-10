Rescue crews save three people after boat capsizes 16 miles off west coast
Rescue crews saved three people who had clung to a life raft for nearly an hour 16 miles off the west coast today.
The Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter located and recovered the three casualties at approximately 1.20pm off Eagle Island in Co Mayo.
Their vessel had capsized earlier, with the Malin Head Rescue Coordination centre picking up a mayday broadcast shortly after 12.30pm.
Coast Guard and Ballyglass RNLI teams immediately responded to the emergency and were tasked to the area.
The search was also supported by an Air Corps Casa maritime patrol aircraft.
The crews spotted flares used by the casualties which enabled them to recover the people involved. They have been transferred to Sligo University hospital.
