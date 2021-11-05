INACCURRATE and misleading map and chart data led to the crew of doomed Rescue 116 being “unaware that a 282 ft obstacle was on the flight path” towards a pre-programmed route they were using, a report into the disaster has found.

Four crew members were killed when Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island in March 2017. The final report into the incident has been published by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU)this morning.

It said the "probable cause" of the crash was a combination of the helicopter's altitude; poor weather and the crew being unaware of a 282ft obstacle on the flight path towards a pre-programmed route they were using.

A further 12 contributory causes for the accident are also listed in the 350-page report. Among these it was noted that there were "Serious and important" weaknesses with how the helicopter operator, CHC Ireland, managed route testing and risk mitigation –

“certain risks that could have been mitigated were not.” It was also noted that GPWS databases did not indicate the presence of Black Rock, and neither did some Toughbook and Euronav imagery.

The report also sates that there was “Confusion at the State level" regarding oversight of search and rescue operations and that the positioning of a route waypoint was almost "coincident" with Blackrock Island.

"Crew members’ likely hours of wakefulness at the time of the accident" was also noted as a contributory cause.

The report outlines a number of regulatory and systemic issues including inadequate oversight of helicopter operations by the Department of Transport and the Irish Coast Guard.

The inquiry concludes that there was a lack of clarity as to the role the Irish Aviation Authority, regarding the regulation of search and rescue flights.

The Dublin-based R116 helicopter was flying to Blacksod in Co Mayo to refuel when the accident occurred.

The remains of two of the crew - Captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Captain Mark Duffy - were found after the crash, but the bodies of two others, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith, remain lost at sea.

The AAIU has made 42 safety recommendations at the conclusion of its inquiry.

In a statement, Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA said the crew of R116 “were let down by a regulatory system which left them ill-equipped to do the vital work that same system tasked them with.”

“All flight crew rely on the basic assumption that their maps and charts provide accurate data,” said the statement.

“Few flight crews could be more reliant on that assumption of accurate data than the crew of a rescue helicopter, operating offshore in challenging conditions outside their normal home base, scrambled at short notice to launch a rescue in the middle of the night (00:45 am). They relied on the data production standards of Irish regulation to guarantee them correct information. They were let down.”

CHC Ireland expressed its deepest sympathy towards the family and friends of all four crew members in a statement.

“We are committed to implementing the appropriate Safety Recommendations that are directed towards CHC Ireland in the Final Report,” said a spokesperson.

“The report is clear that the organisation of Search and Rescue in Ireland involves many stakeholders including the Irish Aviation Authority, the Irish Coast Guard and the European Aviation Safety Agency. CHC Ireland will ensure that it collaborates with all the relevant stakeholders to address the recommendations. The most important thing is that we collectively ensure that all areas identified for further strengthening are actioned.”

