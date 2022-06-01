Lighthouse keeper Simon Sweeney at Belmullet Civic Centre, Co Mayo, at the inquest for the four crew members who died when the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the coast of Co Mayo, in March 2017. Picture: PA

An inquest into the deaths of four Coast Guard crew members of R116 has heard evidence of desperate efforts to contact the stricken rescue helicopter in the minutes after it disappeared.

The inquest into the death of four crew members of R116 got underway this morning in Belmullet, Co Mayo.

All those on board the Rescue 116 helicopter were killed when the aircraft crashed into Blackrock Island in the early hours of March 14, 2017.

In the days following the R116 tragedy, the bodies of Captain Mark Duffy and Captain Dara Fitzpatrick were located off the north Mayo coast.

The remains of two winch operators Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith were never recovered.

The inquest which will be overseen by the Coroner for North Mayo, Dr Eleanor Fitzgerald opened today and evidence from 17 witnesses will be heard over three days.

The first witness called in person was Mr Ian Scott, the station officer at Malin Head Coastguard station.

Mr Scott defended his decision to task R116 to provide top cover to R118 during a rescue of an injured fisherman on a trawler 140 nautical miles off the west coast.

Departing from his witness statement Mr Scott offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

Mr Scott said he had 42 years of experience and felt the thumb injury received by the fisherman on the trawler was life-threatening as he heard the words “bleeding out”, “blood spurting”, “severe pain” and “amputation.”

“It is my opinion that man needed off that vessel. I would make the same decision now. I have to make decisions on the information I have.”

Coroner Dr Fitzgerald asked Mr Scott if he believed the injury to the fisherman, who caught his thumb while howling in a fishing net, was “life and death.”

“It could well have been,” he replied.

Dr Fitzgerald asked if he still believed it was the right decision to evacuate the casualty “even in the middle of the night”?

Mr Scott said the person was bleeding and “If I had left him he could have died.”

Mr Scott said before he tasked R116 to provide top cover he initially tried the Air Corp and a British Nimrod fixed-wing maritime patrol aircraft but neither were available.

Mr Scott detailed extensive efforts to contact R116 after he was informed by the lighthouse keeper at Blacksod lighthouse Vincent Sweeney the helicopter did not arrive as scheduled to refuel.

Mr Scott said he very alarmed to hear at 1.06am on March 14, R116 was missing and uncontactable.

The coroner heard both Mr Scott and Mr Sweeney made extensive effort to make contact with the helicopter via radio and a satellite phone.

By this time R118 had retrieved the casualty from the trawler and were headed back to the mainland.

Mr Scott said he was taken aback to hear a doctor he consulted with before tasking R116 has said in a statement she did not recommend a medical evacuation of the casualty.

“At no time was I told she disagreed with that decision, Mr Scott said.

The inquest also heard from lighthouse keeper Vincent Sweeney who told Dr Fitzgerald he was on duty having been alerted to the injured fisherman at 9.55 pm on March 13, 2017.

He told the inquest that R118 first arrived to refuel and he was informed R116 would follow later in the night.

Mr Sweeney said at 00.26 he spoke with R116 and understood they would be landing shortly.

It was previously established that R116 disappeared from radar at 00.45 am.

Mr Sweeney said he went outside to wait for the helicopter but was unable to see or hear it approaching.

“The longer this went on the more concerned I became,” he said.

Mr Sweeney also told the inquest that visibility deteriorated rapidly and what was initially “a mist” developed into “a deadly fog".

“It happened in a matter of minutes,” he said.

At 01.08 am Mr Sweeney phoned Malin Head Coastguard to check if they had been in communication with R116.

He said Malin Head were “surprised and alarmed” to hear R116 had not landed as scheduled.

Repeated attempts to contact the helicopter were fruitless and a full-scale search operation was activated.

By this time R118 had retrieved the casualty from the trawler and was headed back to the mainland.

The inquest previously heard R116, while on approach to Blacksod lighthouse, had clipped Blackrock Island, 13km west of the Mullet peninsula, and ditched into the sea, killing all four crew.

The opening day of the inquest heard that the body of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick was recovered from the water, by the RNLI Achill lifeboat, southeast of Blackrock island at 2.37am on March 14, 2017.

The body of co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy was recovered 12 days later on March 26 in about 36m of water some 100m from Blackrock island.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith have never been recovered and are recorded officially as lost at sea.

Also giving evidence was Achill lifeboat crewman Michael O’Hara.

He described receiving an emergency call at 1.13am to say there was a helicopter missing in Blacksod Bay. Mr O’Hara said he and his colleagues immediately set to sea in a lifeboat in extremely rough conditions. He described the vessel being “hammered” as they battled strong waves to reach the scene.

They lifeboat crew found a field of debris in an area close to Blackrock and shortly after saw a helicopter, R115, hovering over the water with its light shining on a floating body.

Mr O’Hara said he could tell it was a woman - later confirmed to be Capt Dara Fitzpatrick - who was wearing a lifejacket.

Capt Fitzpatrick was taken from the water and placed on the lifeboat’s deck where Mr O’Hara commenced extended CPR.

Mr O’Hara said it was his opinion Capt Fitzpatrick was already deceased when brought on board the life raft and all attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

The inquest heard the lifeboat crew wrapped her body in blankets while waiting for her remains to be transferred to land.

The inquest into the deaths opened in April 2018, when preliminary evidence was heard.

Proceedings were adjourned pending the completion of a number of investigations into the crash.

A Garda inquiry was finalised in 2019 resulting in a file being sent to the DPP, which directed no prosecutions.

Last November, a 350-page Air Accident Investigation Unit report into the tragedy laid out the chain of events that led to the accident.

The report found several issues relating to the navigational aids used by the crew on the night of the accident.

A total of 42 safety recommendations were made by the AAIU. Nineteen of those were addressed to CHC Ireland the company contracted to operate air search and rescue (SAR) operations in Ireland.

These included suggestions to carry out a review of navigation aids, enhanced crew training and improved monitoring of missions and decision making.

Other recommendations were made in relation to the Department of Transport's oversight of SAR and Coast Guard operations, with the Aviation Authority and the European Commission also advised to take action on foot of the report.