Requirement for Covid certs and locator forms to end from midnight in bid to help Ukrainian refugees

The requirement for passengers arriving in Ireland to show a Covid-19 certificate and passenger locator forms will be scrapped from midnight.

The Government is ending the requirement in efforts to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to enter Ireland, according to RTÉ News.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to sign the change of rules around travel later today.

More than 600 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine in the past week, as over one million refugees have fled the country since the war began.

The need for passengers coming into Ireland to show Covid-19 certificates and passenger locator forms is one of the few restrictions left in the country.

As of last Monday, the requirement to wear masks in retail settings and public transport was scrapped.

Today marks the tenth day of warfare in Ukraine as fighting continued overnight in Mariupol and Chernihiv.

Authorities in Mariupol said an evacuation of civilians planned for Saturday had been postponed as Russian forces encircling the city were not respecting an agreed ceasefire.

In a statement, the city council asked residents to return to shelters in the city and wait for further information on evacuation.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha “from 10am Moscow time”.

The vaguely worded statement did not make clear how long the routes would remain open.

Last night, a Russian airstrike on a rural residential area in Kyiv region killed at least seven people, including two children.

Police said the strike hit the village of Markhalivka, around 10km from the southwestern outskirts of the capital.