Republican dissidents hijack two vans as Derry prepares to bid final farewell to John Hume

Republican dissidents have disrepected the memory of John Hume by hijacking and burning out two vans in Derry.

The armed seizures by paramilitaries came hours before the remains of the Nobel prizewinner were due to be received at St Eugene's Cathedral in the city.

The first van was left burnt out and blocking the New Road in the Creggan, about 100 yards from where journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in April 2019.

Its smoking hulk blocked traffic within 500 yards of St Eugene's Cathedral on the upper bogside.

The second van was set on fire outside the Holy Child primary school in the heart of the Creggan as gangs of youths congregated to watch. The incidents happened between 4.30pm and 5pm, the latter the original time planned for the reception of John Hume's remains in his native city.

One driver was robbed of his mobile phone and other personal possessions after initial attempts to resist the taking of his vehicle.

"They (the dissidents) are doing it to say that we're still here," Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown said after he attended both scenes - where he was repeatedly approached by local people expressing their disgust at the insult to a statesman's memory.

One woman who spoke anonymously said: "We're sick of it. They couldn't leave it alone for one day. It is just attention seeking. John Hume brought us peace, and there are mindless people who just want to go back."

One of the blazing vans had its flames extinguished by a local fire brigade tender, but the other at Creggan shops was allowed to burn itself out. No PSNI units attended.

"In some of these cases they are trying to drawn the police in so that they can have a pop at them, Aye, shoot," said a local man. "Better to leave it burn in some cases."

A third observer, once more refusing to be identified, said: "The people over in the Waterside know how to behave on a day like this. They're showing some respect to a great man. It's a shame that can't be said here in the place where he came from."

Bishop McKeown said local people did not want such happenings, particularly not on such a sad day for the city. The dissidents were "hurting their own" by disrupting traffic and people going about their lives by staging hijackings and firebombings in Nationalist areas. So many people wanted it to stop, he added.

