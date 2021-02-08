| 2.4°C Dublin

Republic tops Northern Ireland for life expectancy and households are €3,800 better off

Lauren Harte

Households in the Republic have €3,800 (£3,300) more disposable income annually than those in Northern Ireland, new research shows.

This equates to a 12pc gap after accounting for price differences in both areas.

Life expectancy is also now 1.4 years longer in the the Republic, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

