Republic tops Northern Ireland for life expectancy and households are €3,800 better off

Households in the Republic have €3,800 (£3,300) more disposable income annually than those in Northern Ireland, new research shows.

This equates to a 12pc gap after accounting for price differences in both areas.

Life expectancy is also now 1.4 years longer in the the Republic, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The Sunday Times reports that, across almost all indicators, standards of living were better in the Republic than in Northern Ireland.

Despite a perception that the NHS is superior to the Republic's HSE (Health Service Executive), researchers found little difference between the health services on either side of the border, with the south having more doctors in relation to its population size.

Read More

Co-author on the study, Adele Bergin, expressed surprise at this finding and said she believed it was caused by regional disparities across the NHS.

"Within the UK, the NHS in Northern Ireland is quite a poor performer. A person in Northern Ireland is at least 40 times as likely as someone in Wales to wait more than a year for care — and Wales is otherwise the worst performer in the UK," she said.

The ESRI study, published in Irish Studies in International Affairs, was conducted due to an increased focus on north-south comparisons, amid growing speculation about the possibility of a referendum on a united Ireland.

“Central to many cross-border issues and to any future border poll debate is an understanding of differences in living standards,” the report concluded.

“These considerations will undoubtedly be a key factor influencing voter decisions in the event of a border poll.”

Using data from 2017, the researchers found that disposable household income was €3,800 higher in the Republic than in Northern Ireland.

Several indicators pointed to the Republic being a wealthier country, with a more progressive tax and welfare system.

Relative poverty levels were “substantially lower” in the Republic, suggesting that the tax and welfare system there was more effective “in mitigating household poverty risk”.

The researchers also found “stark differences” across education engagement, which was higher in the south across all age groups. Northern Ireland had almost twice the rate of early school leavers.

In 2005, life expectancy in the Republic overtook that of Northern Ireland. Girls born south of the border in 2018 were expected to live 1.5 years longer, while boys also had a greater life expectance by 1.4 years.

In 2018, life expectancy for 65-year-olds was half a year less in Northern Ireland.

In 2019, the Republic had 5pc unemployment compared to just 2.7pc in Northern Ireland.

“This is not entirely surprising as the sectoral composition of employment in Northern Ireland, and higher dependence on public sector employment, results in more stable employment and unemployment rates,” researchers concluded.