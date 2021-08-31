Republic of Ireland’s population hits five million mark for first time since 1851

Ireland’s population has grown to over five million people for the first time since 1851, latest CSO statistics show.

Ireland’s population was estimated to be 5,011,500 in April of this year, a rise of 34,000 in the year to April 2021.

There were 55,500 births and 32,700 deaths in the year to April, giving a natural increase in the population of 22,800.

This is the lowest level of natural increase recorded since the 2000 population estimates, the CSO said, likely attributable to excess deaths from Covid-19 and the stalling birth rate in Ireland.

James Hegarty, Statistician for the CSO, said: "Ireland's population was estimated to be 5.01 million in April 2021, which is the first time the population has risen above five million since the 1851 census, when the comparable population was 5.11 million. The total population on the island of Ireland in 1851 was 6.6 million.

“The Dublin region experienced weak growth in the year increasing its population by just 8,300 persons (+0.6pc). Consequently, the population of Dublin in April 2021 was estimated to be 1.43 million persons, equating to 28.5pc of the total population.

“The number of immigrants to the State in the year to April 2021 is estimated to be 65,200, while the number of emigrants from the State over the same period is estimated at 54,000. These combined flows gave positive net migration of 11,200 in the year to April 2021, compared with 28,900 in the previous year.

“Irish nationals accounted for 30,200 (46.3pc) of the 65,200 immigrants to Ireland, this is the highest number of returning Irish nationals since 2007,” Mr Hegarty said.

More than one in eight people (12.9pc) now living in Ireland are a non-Irish national, the CSO stats show. More than 645,000 people living in Ireland are non-Irish nationals.

There has been an increase of nearly 18pc in the number of people over the age of 65 in Ireland, as the figure increased to 742,300, a jump of 112,500 in five years.

Of the 54,000 emigrants from Ireland, 22,800 (42.2pc) were estimated to be Irish nationals. Therefore, the number of Irish nationals who returned here to live was just over 7,300 higher than the number who left to live abroad in the last 12 months up to April of this year.

In the year to April 2021, 35,000 non-Irish nationals arrived to live in Ireland and 31,200 non-Irish nationals emigrated abroad. Therefore, positive net migration among non-Irish nationals was 3,900 in 2021, decreasing from 28,300 in 2020 (-86.2pc).



