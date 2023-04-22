Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Seán Fleming has said reports this morning that foreign nationals may be evacuated from Sudan after the army agreed to facilitate extractions are “premature”.

To date, 124 Irish citizens in Sudan have made contact with the Irish embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, but the Government believes there are approximately 180 Irish citizens in the country in total.

Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals but fighting still raged in the capital Khartoum this morning with reports of airstrikes near the state broadcaster and gun battles in several areas.

While many countries including the UK, the US, France, Germany, Belgium and Spain have sent aircraft to the Sudanese border in the hopes of a brokered deal to secure airports to allow foreign nationals to flee, Mr Fleming said: “There are no evacuations planned at this point”.

“On the issue of evacuation, we're talking to our international colleagues, France and the UK, in particular, but there are reports of evacuation happening. I think that's premature. People have to assess the airport and it isn’t safe to go in and out at this point in time.

“So it's important that the full facts of getting people out are taken into consideration.

"And there's no security at the airport that people can rely on to get things in and out. So all of that has to be examined before if actually any evacuation takes place,” Mr Fleming said on RTÉ’s Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin.

It’s understood that while both the Sudanese Army and rival Rapid Support Forces have verbally hinted at facilitating evacuations, governments are not fully convinced that peace would hold in the ground in the event of attempted extractions.

This is due to the agreed upon 3-day ceasefire this week which never took hold as fighting continued to rage across Khartoum.

More than 400 people have been killed in the bloodshed over the past seven days.

“The message is to stay in and stay safe for the time being. And everybody, the vast majority, of the Irish people out there, over the last 48 hours have registered with the Irish embassy, and we'd ask those people who haven't yet registered to be in immediate contact with the embassy to do so as quickly as possible,” Minister Fleming said.

It’s understood Ireland is working extensively with its EU partners, along with the UK, to work out the possible logistics of all types of evacuations through air and land.

Logistically, there are extra challenges as the telecom networks are not operational at times, which adds degrees of difficulty in contacting Irish people who are sheltering across the country, and organising them if and when an evacuation attempt will occur.

Securing the airports is also seen as a difficult challenge given they are bitterly contested battlegrounds between army and RSF forces.