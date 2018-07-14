Reports of 'pest' drones as ownership increases by a fifth

Invasion of privacy fears are growing as drones with cameras attached have become a “pest” for residents across the country.

In the first six months of this year there has been a 20pc increase in the number of registered drones with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), who regulate and oversee drone use in Ireland.

At the end of 2017, the number of these devices registered with the IAA was 8,500. This figure has jumped to 10,192 in the first six months of 2018.

There are specific rules around flying a drone which include not to be flown higher than 400ft or farther than 300m from the controller. They are also restricted from flying over urban areas such as villages, towns and cities.

Failure to oblige by these regulations could result in prosecution although there was only one case brought before the courts in 2017, despite 95 complaints being made to gardai.

Despite regulations there has been a rise in concerns for drones being flown in urban areas and over private residential areas.

Dave Reilly from Dublin spotted one hovering above him while enjoying a barbeque with his partner in Mulhuddart last week. He initially laughed it off, but grew concerned as it hovered for several minutes.

“We both heard the droning of the rotors just above the house. It was a small white drone with 4 rotor blades hovering inside the garden perimeter clearly watching as we cooked. It was funny at first… but it stayed there for an uncomfortably long time,” he said.

At first glance he thought it was a toy but said it looked expensive which made it him think it wasn’t a child playing with toy.

“We would have expected to hear kids laughing or young adults having a bit of craic but it was silent apart from the noise of the drone, so we’ve no clue who it was.”

The drone hovered for around four or five minutes before flying off. He added “anything over say 20 to 30 seconds is someone being a pest”.

On Tuesday morning, a caller to The Ryan Tubridy Show said her grandchildren were playing in the back garden when a drone appeared.

She said one of her two grandaughter were playing “in the nip” last week during the heatwave when the device was seen hovering above the garden.

“One of them was in the nip playing in the garden when I hear this noise,” she said.

“The thing was hovering over the trampoline. She stopped immediately and jumped down… the disturbing thing was that this followed her down the garden.”

She said the incident “happened within five or six minutes” and that she hadn’t much time to react. When her daughter arrived home she called gardaí who told her there wasn’t much they could do for her.

As well as Gardaí, the office of the Date Protection Commissioner is responsible for addressing privacy concerns from concerned members of the public. However, the office has received just one complaint so far this year.

Earlier this week, emergency services efforts at tackling gorse fires in Wicklow were hampered by drones flying around the area.

Online Editors