Reports of fraudsters posing as TV licence inspectors in Co Clare, says TD Cathal Crowe

Clare TD Cathal Crowe will contact gardaí over an alleged fraud in which two people went door-to-door posing as TV licence inspectors.

Mr Crowe has received reports that residents of an estate on the Gort Road in Ennis, were targeted by the duo.

He said the pair, a man and woman, claimed they were checking TV licences in light of the recent controversy at RTÉ and the ensuing commentary about the payment of licence fees.

The TD said the woman claimed to be a TV licence inspector, while the man said he was from Mr Crowe’s constituency office.

Mr Crowe said the “ludicrous” events unfolded yesterday evening, and elderly people were being targeted in particular.

On Wednesday Deputy Crowe took part in the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing and grilled RTÉ officials about governance at the state broadcaster and the additional payments issued to Ryan Tubridy.

“They asked a number of people if they could come inside the house to talk to them,” Deputy Crowe told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“They said that on foot of the whole Ryan Tubridy controversy that they had been directed to go door-to-door and check licence renewals and the residents were told that my office was involved, and indeed that other TDs would be involved, because we were helping to identify houses and addresses.”

Mr Crowe said unfortunately a “few people were duped” by the scam and he is still trying to establish if any cash was handed over.

He received a call late last night, from someone who was “quite angry” Mr Crowe said, asking him “why are you sending staff out”.

“I initially thought it was a joke,” the TD said.

"But then I did my own checking and yes, that did happen yesterday evening and I've quite a lot of information which I hope to hand off to the gards [Gardaí]. There was a very deliberate targeting here of elderly people in certain parts of town.

“They were certainly cashing in on a national story unfolding and using my name to kind of gain access and alarmingly, they did get inside a few houses. So, this absolutely needs to be knocked on the head… It just shows how people can cash in on things like this.”

The TV licence is managed by An Post and Mr Crowe said official inspectors will never ask for an on-the-spot payment during a house call.