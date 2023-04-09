Reports of Claire Byrne clinching The Late Late Show job are ‘exaggerated’

Reports that the appointment of the new presenter of The Late Late Show is “a done deal” are exaggerated and at the very least premature, according to a well-placed source in RTÉ.

The bookmakers’ odds-on favourite, Claire Byrne, has been widely touted as Ryan Tubridy’s likely successor, but “a lot of politics and chess moves are involved in making the decision and nothing has been decided yet”, the source said.

Oliver Callan is the latest star who is said to be considering throwing his hat in the ring. The comedian regularly stands in on Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show and is regarded as a dark horse.

Meanwhile, Byrne is still considering whether to put herself forward for the role. The presenter is said to have “ongoing concerns” over the format of a show that was first aired on July 6, 1962.

A source close to the presenter of RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne said: “All this speculation has made Claire even more cautious about considering the job. There were legitimate reasons she walked away from her own TV show and she won’t accept any new role lightly.

“She also won’t let ego get in the way and lead her to take on something she feels is not right for her — just because it’s considered the biggest job in Irish television.”​

The appointment may have been put on hold until the announcement of RTÉ’s new director general, with insiders speculating the successor to Dee Forbes may wish to sign off on the new Late Late host, such is the commercial importance of the show.

However, a separate source with knowledge of the inside workings of editorial decisions and the role the top brass play in TV show appointments said it is unlikely the new director general will want to exert a significant influence.

“If the question is ‘should The Late Late Show be scrapped altogether?’ then yes, I think the director general will want to have a say in that. But if it’s to decide on a new presenter? I don’t think they will get involved in that level of detail.”

In a poll in last week’s Sunday Independent, 33pc of respondents who were given a choice of the candidates to replace Tubridy said the Late Late should be “scrapped altogether”. Byrne, who is 1-3 with Paddy Power for the job, was ranked third in the poll with 10pc, behind Brendan O’Connor (13pc) and Tommy Tiernan (12pc).​