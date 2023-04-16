Report to say rules were ‘not followed’ in botched move of Tony Holohan to new job in Trinity College

‘We don’t think it’s resignation territory,’ says a government source

A long-delayed report into former chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s abandoned move to Trinity College Dublin is set to conclude that procedures were not followed in the botched secondment.

The Sunday Independent can reveal that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is expected to publish the report by former Institute of Directors chief Maura Quinn this week — nine months after it was submitted to him.

It will outline the central role played by Robert Watt, the Department of Health secretary general, in the abandoned appointment as well as other officials, including Martin Fraser, the Irish ambassador to the UK, who was secretary general of the Department of the Taoiseach at the time.

“It doesn’t read very well, but we don’t think it’s resignation territory,” a government source said last night. A second source said the report would be a “lessons learned exercise”. A third source claimed it is not critical of Watt and does not make findings against him.

But the report is understood to have identified that procedures were not followed in the process of finalising the proposal for Holohan to become Professor of Public Health Strategy in Trinity while the Department of Health continued to pay his €187,000 salary.

It also raises issues over the manner in which the appointment was announced publicly.

Watt has previously told an Oireachtas committee that the department had been “bounced” into making a statement on Holohan’s move earlier than they had hoped in March last year, due to it leaking to the media.

Donnelly had been unable to publish the Quinn report for the last nine months due to concerns over due process and fair procedures to those involved in the controversy.

He commissioned the report after Watt insisted in his own report on the debacle that there was “nothing unusual” about failing to tell the minister the precise details of plans for Holohan to move into academia.

​Its publication is likely to reignite the controversy that ultimately led to the former CMO abandoning the move to Trinity and retiring from the civil service entirely last summer, following a major political backlash to the proposal.

Tony Holohan is currently working on his autobiography, which will be published in September.

In January, this newspaper revealed that Stephen Donnelly had consulted the Attorney General over the contents of Quinn’s report and that the delay in publishing it was due to “resistance” to its findings from within the Department of Health, where Watt, who was centrally involved in the Holohan secondment, is the most senior civil servant.

Watt, in his own report, said the planned move to TCD would cost €2m a year and €20m if Holohan remained in the role for 10 years.

The senior civil servant told the Oireachtas Health Committee last May that the Department of Public Expenditure, where he previously served as secretary general, had not been made aware of this proposed expenditure — but Watt argued, based on a civil service circular, this was not always necessary.

Robert Watt also gave evidence to the committee that he had discussed Holohan’s secondment with Martin Fraser, then the most senior civil servant in the State, and that he “absolutely supported” it.

Records released to the Sunday Independent show a flurry of email exchanges involving Watt, Quinn, Donnelly and Holohan last June and July while the report was being compiled.

Further records disclosed to this newspaper last month show there continued to be extensive correspondence between the minister, his two advisers, and Watt between last August and the middle of January over the Quinn report.

But the Department of Health has refused to release the emails under Freedom of Information law, citing concerns that their release could adversely impact its functions.