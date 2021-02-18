Report to be published into Belfast City Council's handling of Bobby Storey cremation

The funeral of Bobby Storey takes place in Andersonstown, west Belfast on June 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

The findings of an independent report into how Belfast City Council dealt with the cremation of IRA leader Bobby Storey at Roselawn Cemetery will be given to party group leaders on Thursday.

The investigation by barrister Peter Coll, which began in September, examines how Mr Storey’s relatives were treated differently to eight other families whose loved ones were cremated on the same day.

They were kept at the gates of Roselawn on June 30 while up to 30 mourners were allowed inside for the Storey service.

The findings will be presented to the parties and the eight families.

An internal council report by city solicitor John Walsh last summer found “no political intent” in the decision-making at the cemetery.

It said the decision by Nigel Grimshaw, director of city and neighbourhood services, to allow up to 30 mourners to attend the Storey cremation was taken “in the context of managing potential issues if numbers arrived and demands for access were made”.

Mr Grimshaw acknowledged it was “a mistake for which he takes responsibility”, and he regretted its impact on the other families. He retired from his position by mutual agreement with the council six months ago.

The internal report said that working arrangements for senior council officers were incredibly difficult and stressful during the coronavirus crisis, with “long hours worked without leave”.

Those circumstances may have “played a significant part” in Mr Grimshaw not seeing his decision “through a wider and more forensic lens”, it stated.

The report noted that, as Mr Storey was being buried, council chief executive Suzanne Wylie was “dealing with a serious personal family issue”.

This meant that she couldn’t have an in-depth discussion with Mr Grimshaw and “an important means of scrutiny was lost”.

The report stated that “an operational decision” was taken to permit up to 30 mourners for the Storey funeral. “There appears to have been a focus on this as a profile event,” it added.

A Belfast City Council spokesman said: "Party Group Leaders have been advised that the independent investigation into the events surrounding the cremation of Mr Robert Storey at Roselawn on June 30, 2020, has concluded and Peter Coll QC has completed his report.

"Mr Coll will present his findings and share copies of the report with Party Group Leaders on Thursday 18 February after which the report will be made publicly available.

"Council is contacting the families affected to advise that the independent investigation is now complete and a copy of the report is being made available to them, before the report is made publicly available."

