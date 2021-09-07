Report on nursing home where residents died to be kept under wraps

A nursing home where residents died of Covid-19 has succeeded in blocking the publication of a critical report about the facility.

A High Court ruling means the report by the Chief Inspector of Social Services will now stay under wraps at least until a full challenge by the nursing home against its findings is heard, possibly next year.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan made the decision yesterday having last week heard an application from lawyers for Chief Inspector Mary Dunnion to have a stay on the publication of the report lifted.

The stay had been granted by the High Court last November when the nursing home operators were given permission to bring proceedings aimed at quashing the report.

Most residents and staff in the nursing home, which cannot be identified at present due to a court order, got Covid-19 during an outbreak in May last year and some residents died.

A report compiled following an inspection carried out the following month made some negative findings, including that the nursing home failed to ensure all staff and residents were tracked and tested quickly and that there was insufficient staffing in place.

Read More

But the nursing home’s operators claim the findings were erroneous and failed to take into account a two-week delay by the HSE in testing residents or the fact infected staff were replaced within a short period.

They claimed the publication of the report would cause grave reputational damage.

Mr Justice Meenan said such inspections were “important” and “undoubtedly in the public interest”. He said they had taken on an even greater importance during the pandemic when relatives and friends could not visit loved ones to see for themselves that conditions were in order.

However, he said he was satisfied that the continuation of the stay “would not interfere with the important public interest involved in the publication of these reports”.

In making his decision Mr Justice Meenan said two factors were important.

One was that the alleged deficiencies identified in the report had been rectified and it had not been necessary for the Chief Inspector or Hiqa to use their “extensive powers” to intervene further.

A second factor was that subsequent inspections of the home had been satisfactory.

“Therefore, I am satisfied that the continuation of the stay would not interfere with the important public interest involved in the publication of these reports,” the judge said.

However, he cautioned it should not be inferred from his decision that the full hearing of the case should be held in private. “I don’t believe reputational damage is sufficient grounds for an in camera hearing,” Mr Justice Meenan said.

The case is one of two before the courts at present in which individual nursing home operators have argued the Chief Inspector does not have the power to publish inspection reports.