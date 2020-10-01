Report finds it would be disproportionate for Seamus Woulfe to have to resign over 'Golfgate'

A report on the attendance of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August has concluded there are “insufficient grounds” for him to have to resign, Independent.ie understands.

The report by former Chief Justice Susan Denham is understood to have found that calls for his resignation over the ‘Golfgate’ dinner were “disproportionate”.

Her findings are due to be published later today.

According to sources, the former Chief Justice found that while there was no difficulty with Mr Justice Woulfe attending the golf outing, there were issues over his attendance at a subsequent dinner in the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She is also said to have called for guidance on what judges can and can’t do socially.

As a result of her findings, the likelihood of Mr Justice Woulfe resigning has receded significantly.

Mr Justice Woulfe was one of 81 people who attended the dinner in breach of the Government’s regulations controlling indoor events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of senior politicians resigned in the wake of their attendance at the dinner, but Mr Justice Woulfe rejected suggestions he should do so.

Ms Justice Denham’s report was considered today by the Supreme Court and the board of the Judicial Council.

Although Mr Justice Woulfe apologised for his attendance, he has so far rejected suggestions he should step down from his position, which he was only appointed to in July.

The former attorney general met with Ms Denham during her review and retained legal counsel to fight his corner.

In the immediate aftermath of the dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, Mr Justice Woulfe faced sustained pressure to step down.

In a statement at the time, he said he was not aware in advance that there was to be a dinner after the golf outing. He said that when he became aware, it was his understanding the organisers and the hotel had satisfied themselves they would be operating within public health guidelines.

Ms Justice Denham was asked by the court to consider certain questions arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Woulfe at the event.

She was asked to consider whether he should have accepted the invitation to dinner. In addition, whether he should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in the light of the situation prevailing.

The former Chief Justice was also asked to consider whether there were any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate.

The review was a non-statutory one.

