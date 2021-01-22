‘Reopening special schools would not impact Covid spread’ – Dr Ronan Glynn

THE reopening of special schools would not have an impact on community transmission, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

Speaking at the Oireachtas health committee, he said pupils and staff of these schools are relatively low in number and their return would not affect the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Glynn was responding to questions from Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart who told the committee people would like to hear the view of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on the issue given his influence. The deputy said if he had made his presence felt it would have made a difference in the last 10 days.

Dr Glynn said his views and those of Dr Holohan were clear and were contained in a letter of January 5. The advice has not changed.

“The number of pupils and staff in special schools represent a very small proportion of the 1.1 million in the school sector overall,” Dr Glynn said.

“From our perspective would, three, four or five per cent have an impact on the high levels of community transmission of the virus we are seeing now? No it would not. It would not have an impact on mobility at a community level.”

Meanwhile, HSE officials warned today that it is unrealistic to expect that all Covid-19 patients in hospital will get an optimum standard of care given the staffing and other pressures,

HSE head of acute hospitals Liam Woods said: “It would be unrealistic to expect the same outcomes as in previous times. We are very alert to that.”

And Dr Glynn, who was appearing with HSE officials to update on the current Covid-19 crisis, also warned that the ongoing surge in the virus and its serious impact on hospitals pose high risk.

HSE clinical adviser on acute hospitals Dr Vida Hamilton said not all severely ill Covid-19 patients are getting the regular standard of care due to various factors including staff shortages and the need to move to convert surge beds.

“We are in surge capacity,” she said. “We must deploy staff to ensure best care. We have trained 1,600 critical care staff.”

Initially, one experienced critical care nurse would buddy with a nursing from another department who had been trained up. But now that needs to be at a ratio of one to three.

“Is the care of the same standard? No,” she said in response to Senator Martin Conway.

Asked by Senator Conway how many hospital patients are picking up the virus after admission to hospital, HSE’s head of acute hospitals Mr Woods said there are now 120 outbreaks in hospital.

In the week to January 17 there were 442 patients who picked up the infection in hospital.

The measures in place to reduce the risk include guidance on infection control, training and support, PPE and the modernisation of infrastructure. “But some of that is quite dated and presents additional challenges.”

He said 800 public patients have been transferred to private hospitals. The HSE has access to 600 beds and they are for non-Covid patients.

Asked if there was a compromise in the standard of care of patients due to enormous strains on the system, he said there were concerns about risk where there are high staff absences, the need to move patients to surge beds and high community spread of the disease.

“We are concerned about risk,” Mr Woods said. “Staff are working to mitigate that risk.”

Questioned on the need to step up measures to reduce the chances of more infectious new forms of the virus being brought in here by travellers from abroad Dr Glynn said travel poses a risk to the suppression of the disease.

The current system in place of pre-flight tests will not stop all cases coming into the country.

Asked about mandatory quarantine of passengers he said the National Public Health Emergency Team had previously recommended this.

But he also said there may be other ways of reducing risk that he was not privy to.

