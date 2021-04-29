Taoiseach Micheál Martin has detailed Ireland’s pathway out of Covid-19 restrictions as the country is set to emerge from lockdown.

Mr Martin delivered a hopeful address to the nation after Cabinet agreed a significant easing of restrictions.

He said that “hope is returning" as he confirmed significant easing of restrictions to the economy and society.

He said: “One month ago, we started the process of easing very difficult restrictions on all our lives.

“I stood here and explained our strategy and the rationale that underpinned it.

“I set out a path ahead which I believed was responsible and realistic.

“I asked you to continue to exercise caution and to trust the science.

“That evening I promised that the Government would continue to review all of the evidence and that before the end of April we hoped to be able to continue the process of responsible reopening, and to give more clarity on the path ahead.

“The good news is that the strategy is working.

"Because of your hard work and sacrifices, we are in a better place.”

Mr Martin acknowledged issues with the rollout of the vaccine programme but insisted progress was being made.

He confirmed that over the next week, the portal will open for registration to all those aged 50-59 to get a vaccine appointment.

He said: “The Covid vaccines are transformative. We can see it in countries all across the world and we can see it here.

“Already, almost all of our most vulnerable are now protected – and we can already see that the rates of death, serious illness, hospital admissions and infections in people who have been vaccinated, have collapsed.

“All across the country, there are very few families that have not witnessed at first hand the sense of relief and sheer joy of a loved one receiving their vaccine.”

Here are the changes that an Taoiseach confirmed in his address.

Inter-county travel

From May 10, people will be permitted to travel anywhere in the country. This is the first time unrestricted domestic travel will be allowed since the Christmas period last year.

Personal services

These will also resume from May 10, so barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons may reopen. Only appointments made by booking will be allowed for these businesses in an attempt to avoid queues and crowds.

The Taoiseach said: “It is with no small measure of personal relief that I can also confirm that on 10th May, hairdressing and other personal services will reopen by appointment all across the country.”

Retail

Click and collect services for non-essential retail will resume from May 10.

A full reopening of all non-essential retailers is then expected on May 17. Mr Martin said: “I understand how difficult it has been for businesses and workers, and the huge desire there is for people just to be able to make a living again.

“I thank you for the sacrifice you have made and it is your determination to get back to successful trading which convinces me that our society and our economy will recover.”

Household visits

People will be permitted to meet outdoors including in private gardens on May 10.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than three households present.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than three households are present.

Hospitality

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs can open on June 2, and are also permitted to serve food and drinks indoors to residents.

Pubs and restaurants will be permitted to serve customers outdoors, starting on June 7. There will be no distinction between pubs that serve food and those that don’t.

There is no firm date as to when indoor dining for restaurants and pubs will resume but it is expected to be later in July.

Indoor attractions

Museums and libraries are to reopen from May 10 with strict social distancing guidelines remaining in place.

In a statement released this evening, Tourism Minister said the Government was looking at the safe reopening of cinemas and theatres in June.

She added: “Cabinet today also agreed that my Department, along with the Department of Health and the Department of Taoiseach, will prepare proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot large events for sport and music, including both indoor and outdoor.”

Religious services

50 people may attend a public Mass from May 10, signalling a return to public worship. However, no communions or confirmations should take place. 50 mourners will be allowed at a funeral service from May 10, whoever related events, either before or after should not take place.

The plan will see 50 guests permitted to attend a wedding service, either civil or religious.

There will be limits on the number of people who can attend events such as wedding parties. Six people can attend events indoors or 15 outdoors.

From June 7 couples will be permitted to have 25 guests at weddings.

Construction

The remaining facets of the construction industry yet to be reopened will resume operations on May 10.

In-person house viewings are also expected to resume on this date.

Sport

Outdoor sports matches can recommence from June 7, without spectators. Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only.

