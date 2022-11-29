Rental market shrinks by 43,000 homes in five years as landlords cash in on their properties

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says the Government must protect tenants from the increase in numbers of landlords selling up

The rental market has shrunk by 43,000 homes in the last five years in a further squeeze on renters as landlords continue to cash in on their properties and leave the market.

The figures come as an unpublished draft survey by the RTB, seen by Independent.ie, reveals how a quarter of smaller private landlords want to sell up in the next five years, because they are not making enough money from rental income.

There were 43,599 fewer lease agreements registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) in 2021 compared to 2016, latest data shows.

There were 319,822 tenancies in 2016 and the rental watchdog estimates this fell to 276,223 last year.

Read More

The 276,223 figure is an estimate due to changes in registering tenancies last year, which means they now have to be logged each year.

Of the 500 small landlords who took part in the research, 15pc said they are likely to leave the rental market in the next 12 months.

Some 60pc of those surveyed said they no longer want to be a landlord and over a third said it was because of the “regulatory” environment for landlords.

A quarter said it was because their tenants were problematic or “too much hassle”.

A quarter of 100 former landlords, who have left the rental sector and took part in the survey, said that the tax on rental income is too high.

Half of these sold up as renting out the property was “not profitable”.

Just over 70pc of landlords said they are unlikely to sell over the next year and 18pc want to sell in the next two years.

While the vast majority of landlords said they have a good relationship with their tenants, 3pc said they had a negative relationship.

Half of these landlords said it was because the tenant did not pay rent on time and 35pc said it was due to “too many maintenance requests”.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said the data shows a “dramatic fall” in the number of homes in the rental sector.

“More landlords are going to sell in the coming period. The Government urgently need to put a plan in place to ensure that as landlords exit, it doesn’t result in greater numbers of people becoming homeless,” said Mr Ó Broin.

“They need to increase capacity in local authorities to purchase homes with tenants who have been issued notices to quit.

“We also need to start looking at other ways to transfer properties from the rental sector to the cost rental sector as well as the social rental sector.”

Nearly all small landlords rent out properties part-time and it is not their primary source of income, the rental watchdog will tell the Oireachtas housing committee today.

“These surveys also showed that property owners, tenants, and agents found the regulatory framework and changing legislation difficult to navigate and understand,” Tom Dunne, chairperson of the RTB, will tell the Dáil committee.

He said a better understanding of the legal framework would make it easier for both tenants and landlords to comply.

“Having a clear and streamlined legislative framework in place would make it easier for property owners and tenants to understand and comply with their responsibilities, which would have a positive impact on the sector overall,” said Mr Dunne.

“Some tenants are also not aware of their rights.”

The Residential Tenancies Act should be reformed to improve processes and reduce administrative burdens, the committee will be told.​

Read More

​

​