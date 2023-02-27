Rental crisis contributes to 80pc rise in surrendered dogs as landlords reluctant to allow pets

The number of dogs being surrendered for adoption because landlords won’t allow them in their properties has increased by 80pc over the last three years, according to Dogs Trust Ireland (DTI).

The worsening rental crisis in Ireland is having a knock-on effect on pet ownership. Difficulty finding pet-friendly accommodation has been given as one of the reasons for the huge jump in the number of dogs being given to charities and trusts in the hope of finding them new homes.

“In 2019 we had calls from 149 people saying they had to give up their dog because of difficulties finding accommodation,” said Corina Fitzsimons of DTI.

“That increased by 80pc to 269 for 2022, and in January alone this year we had 48 calls.”

DTI says 49pc of households own at least one dog. Meanwhile, the demand for privately rented accommodation is growing year on year.

“We know that many dog owners are forced to live in unsuitable properties or keep their dogs without consent from their landlord. In some extreme cases, owners are even forced into giving up their dog or else face becoming homeless,” said Ms Fitzsimons.

DTI said it received 394 requests from members of the public, from Christmas Day to the end of January, requesting to surrender their dogs into the charity’s care.

This represents a 33pc increase in the volume of dogs the charity is being asked to assist compared to the same period the previous year.

Difficulties finding pet-friendly accommodation, dogs exhibiting unwanted behaviours, and owners not having enough time to spend with their dog are the most common reasons given by people giving up their dog.

Official figures compiled by the Department of Communications and Rural Development are not up to date, but they still help to paint a picture.

Statistics on stray and unwanted dogs relating to 2021 show that 1,851 dogs were transferred to dog-welfare groups and 167 were put down.

Of the dogs surrendered to welfare groups, 189 were from county Offaly, 154 from Wexford, 154 from Clare, 137 from Meath, and 134 from Galway.

Cork recorded no dogs being transferred to dog-welfare groups that year, but it did record the second highest number of dogs being put down (25). The highest number of dogs were put down in Wexford (29).

The DSPCA has also reported cases of dogs being surrendered because of accommodation issues.

It adds that similar issues are being experienced by people coming to Ireland to work from abroad who want to bring their pets with them.

“We get people in that situation coming to us to mind their pets until they can get suitable accommodation,” said Chrissy Mahon, DSPCA commercial manager. “They are surprised that finding pet-friendly accommodation can be difficult.

“Landlords don’t seem to be as strict about cats, but they are more wary of dogs. And it wouldn’t be a problem for them unless they had got burned in the past,” she added.

Ms Mahon’s colleague, Gillian Bird, said the difficulty is not only with private landlords, but with local authorities too.

“We think the answer is to allow tenants to offer to pay a pet deposit,” she said. “It could be up to an extra month’s rent, but it would reassure the landlord that the tenant is serious about the upkeep of the property.

Most dog owners are so grateful to find a place that accepts their dog that they will be twice as diligent about minding the property

"Since Covid, we have all realised how much a part of the family a dog can be. People are more responsible with their pets and less likely to let them cause damage.”

Ms Bird said there are many things to consider when taking on a pet such as a dog if you are living in rental accommodation.

She added: “You might have a current landlord who is happy with having a pet, but what if you have to move in the future? Will it present a difficulty?

"And if you have are living in your family home with a dog, have you thought about how long it might take to find a landlord willing to allow you to take your dog with you?

“It is important not to leave it until the last minute. If you can’t take your dog and have to surrender them, give the agency plenty of advance notice and make sure all your pet’s vaccinations are up to date.”

DTI has published its ‘Renting with Rover’ guidelines for renters, landlords and letting agencies in an effort to ensure less pitfalls for landlords, tenants and their dogs.

The guidelines also suggest to landlords that dog owners are more likely to stay longer if they find a home that suits them and their pet.

“Responsible dog owners are aware of the lifetime commitment that is taking on a dog,” it says. “Therefore, they are less likely to keep moving and are more likely to be settled, mostly for the sake of their dog.

“Responsible dog owners also often make responsible tenants. The desperate search for a dog-friendly property also means most dog owners are so grateful to find a place that accepts their dog that they will be twice as diligent about minding the property.”

Dublin-based estate agent Owen Reilly was involved with DTI in setting up the ‘Renting with Rover’ guidelines.

He encourages landlord clients to consider pets under certain conditions.

“The market needs to adapt,” said Mr Reilly. “The age of renting tenants is getting older and people who are renting now have more life experience.

"When we started monitoring this ten years ago, the average age of a tenant was 27. Now it is 33.

“Landlords need to be more open-minded and consider the breed of the dog and how long the owner has had them.

"A tenant with a new pup will have more of a challenge than someone with an older and more settled dog.

“Our advice to tenants is to be up-front about your dog. If you are bringing your dog from a previous rental situation, get a reference from your previous landlord.

"Offering to pay an extra deposit will also be a sign to landlords that you are responsible about your dog’s behaviour.”