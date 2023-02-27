| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rental crisis contributes to 80pc rise in surrendered dogs as landlords reluctant to allow pets

Dogs Trust Ireland has published its ‘Renting with Rover’ guidelines in an attempt to ease the problem

Dogs Trust Ireland has outlined how dog owners often make for the most responsible of tenants and are likely to stay at a property long-term. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Landlords have been encouraged to be more open-minded toward would-be tenants with dogs. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Dogs Trust Ireland has outlined how dog owners often make for the most responsible of tenants and are likely to stay at a property long-term. Photo: Getty Images

Dogs Trust Ireland has outlined how dog owners often make for the most responsible of tenants and are likely to stay at a property long-term. Photo: Getty Images

Landlords have been encouraged to be more open-minded toward would-be tenants with dogs. Photo: Getty Images

Landlords have been encouraged to be more open-minded toward would-be tenants with dogs. Photo: Getty Images

/

Dogs Trust Ireland has outlined how dog owners often make for the most responsible of tenants and are likely to stay at a property long-term. Photo: Getty Images

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The number of dogs being surrendered for adoption because landlords won’t allow them in their properties has increased by 80pc over the last three years, according to Dogs Trust Ireland (DTI).

The worsening rental crisis in Ireland is having a knock-on effect on pet ownership. Difficulty finding pet-friendly accommodation has been given as one of the reasons for the huge jump in the number of dogs being given to charities and trusts in the hope of finding them new homes.

Most Watched

Privacy