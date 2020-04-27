Renowned Irish poet Eavan Boland has died, aged 75

Renowned Irish poet Eavan Boland has passed away, aged 75.

The Royal Academy has announced the death of the legendary poet in a statement on their Twitter account this evening.

"We are shocked to hear of the death of Hon. MRIA Eavan Boland and our thoughts are with her family RIP," the statement read.

"She was a pleasure to work with and is pictured below at the UN reading her poem about women's suffrage 'Our future will become the past of other women'."

We are shocked to hear of the death of Hon. MRIA Eavan Boland and our thoughts are with her family RIP. She was a pleasure to work with and is pictured below at the UN reading her poem about women's suffrage 'Our future will become the past of other women' https://t.co/n82CTzS44S pic.twitter.com/pruPMtRZMR — Royal Irish Academy (@RIAdawson) April 27, 2020

She was a writer in residence at Trinity College and UCD and was a poet in residence at the National Maternity Hospital. She also lectured in Standford College since 1999.

Ms Boland was on the board of the Irish Arts Council and the International Writers Center at Washington University. She was also a member of the Irish Academy of Letters.

She has published ten volumes of poetry, the most recent being New Collected Poems (2008) and Domestic Violence (2007) and An Origin Like Water: Collected Poems 1967-87 (1996) with W.W. Norton.

The poet has also published two volumes of prose: Object Lessons: The Life of the Woman and the Poet in Our Time and A Journey with Two Maps: Becoming a Woman Poet, which won a 2012 PEN Award for creative nonfiction.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan extended her sympathies to Ms Boland's loved ones this evening.

"I am extremely saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Eavan Boland at her home earlier today.

"Eavan had a stellar career and was undoubtedly the foremost female poet of her generation," Ms Madigan said in a statement.

"I would like to offer my condolences to her husband Kevin Casey and her daughters. Love will heal What language fails to know."

More to follow...

Online Editors