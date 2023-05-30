Renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel (69) dies

Tributes have been paid the renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel who has died aged 69.

Mr Knuttel was born in Dublin, in 1954, and his death has been confirmed by his family in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we write to let you know that Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th of May, 2023, surrounded by his family,” the family said.

“You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art - that is to say, boldly and without reserve. He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

“We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection.”

James Joyce seated in an armchair by Graham Knuttel

Famed for his bold colours and devilish portrayals of the human condition, his canvasses have won him admirers around the world, including Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Bertie Ahern and Joanna Lumley as well as the Swiss Bank Corporation, Goldman Sachs International and Saatchi & Saatchi.

He was synonymous with the excesses of the Celtic Tiger.

His death comes just over one year after Mr Knuttel had a successful kidney transplant, having received the vital organ from his wife Ruth.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent – from his hospital bed in Beaumont – at the time, the artist said: “She was a perfect match. That’s amore. It’s love. Words can’t express how I feel. It’s just too difficult. I guess now I’ll have to behave when I go home.”

The operation came four years after he was rushed to St Vincent’s hospital with kidney failure. At the time he was also waiting for a new liver, which he received in 2020.

Artist Niall O’Loughlin described Mr Knuttel as “true gent” in a social media post.

