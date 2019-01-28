Renowned Dublin business forced to relocate over safety fears amid drug abuse on doorstep

A renowned Dublin business was forced to relocate its headquarters over fears for staff safety due to drug dealing, drug abuse and intimidating behaviour on the street outside the office.

The issues have been taking place around the vicinity of a HSE methadone clinic on Castle Street - which is around one of the city's main tourist trails and within a stone's throw of Dublin Castle and Christchurch Cathedral.

Videos and images show a woman injecting at steps within 200 metres of Dublin Castle. Other photos show drug paraphernalia scattered around the vicinity.

The HSE has described issues of drug dealing, anti-­social behaviour and loitering outside their drug addiction clinic on Castle Street, Dublin 2, as a "serious" situation.

Well-known digital agency Ebow, which has been based there for 17 years, says a number of incidents left it with no choice but to move its offices for their employees' welfare.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, managing director David Douglas said he and his staff had encountered "open-air drug dealing" along with "men punching women, women punching men ... the atmosphere was toxic".

Incidents

He also described how an incident last year involved somebody breaking into the back of its building by smashing through a glass door. The intruder cut themselves on the glass and spattered blood all over on the walls, floors and desks. The company was forced to decontaminate the offices for fear of infected blood. Other issues included a homeless addict sleeping at the doorway of the premises during office hours.

In a letter seen by the Irish Independent, the HSE detailed that senior gardaí had been contacted as a duty of care for its staff and patients, with some patients relocated.

Dublin city councillor Mannix Flynn has described drug dealing in the area as "seagulls flocking to the trawler".

Primary care head of service for the region Mary O'Kelly said in the letter the HSE Addiction Services had a "robust policy that addresses and targets patients loitering, drug-dealing and exhibiting anti-social behaviour" at the centre. She said management measures had been implemented to address this, with the HSE stating policies were in place across the country.

