Renewed pleas for Government intervention after 18 nursing homes closed in 2022

Caroline Earle recalls breaking the news to residents and their families that the nursing home she ran with her sister was closing. It was one of the most emotional days of her life

The heartbreaking decision to close the doors of Moyne Nursing Home outside Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, followed desperate efforts to keep it open.

Standing now with her sister Elaine, in the empty silence of a place that was a home-from-home for so many, she said: “Nobody wants to deliver news like that.”

As cost pressures mounted, it was one of 18 nursing homes across the country that shut down in 2022. The closures have been felt more acutely at a time that hospitals are swamped.

It was a dream of my sister to create a homely nursing home which had the highest standards

Ms Earle told how the 26-bed nursing home received the lowest payments in Wexford under the State’s Fair Deal subsidy scheme for residents.

Moyne Nursing Home received a payment of €945 per resident per week, while a nearby home run by the HSE received the equivalent of €1,700 per resident each week.

“We purchased the home, which was open since the 1980s, nine years ago,” said Ms Earle.

“It was a dream of my sister Elaine – a nurse who worked with the elderly – to create a homely nursing home which had the highest standards.

“She loves working with older people. She has a passion for it.

“The payment we got per resident under the Fair Deal scheme was always an issue. One of the criteria used was the fees charged historically, but they didn’t take into account the full cost of care now.

“Over the years, we wrote to TDs to try to make them see there needed to be a more equitable system.”

Moyne Nursing Home employed 30 staff, including part-time employees, and it remained a favourite among locals who wanted to stay near their family, friends and familiar surroundings.

The crunch came after the facility’s senior nurse had to leave for personal reasons and a new director of nursing had to be recruited.

They tried desperately to recruit a new director of nursing with the experience to meet the standards set out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Ms Earle recalls how they found it impossible, based on the Fair Deal income, to compete with the rates offered by the HSE and bigger nursing homes.

They asked Hiqa to consider the experience of other nurses on the staff for the vacant position, but no matter what arrangement was proposed, it was not accepted.

The facility closed last September and, thankfully for the residents, another nursing home on the far side of Enniscorthy had a new wing. This meant it could welcome around 15 residents from Moyne Nursing Home.

“All we wanted was that they would settle somewhere,” said Ms Earle, who has visited the residents since they moved.

She said there needs to be a realistic payment from the Fair Deal scheme to recognise the cost of care, otherwise more nursing homes will close.

Tadhg Daly, chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, said 518 beds were lost in the 18 homes that closed in 2022.

He warned that more closures of nursing homes are to be expected in 2023 unless there are key changes to the Fair Deal scheme.

Mr Daly said there is no signal from the Government that such changes are imminent.

In the meantime, he has suggested that a “stabilisation fund” be rolled out for all nursing homes.

“We need an urgent injection of immediate funding,” he said. “It would be an important signal to nursing home operators – who now see no future and could close in 2023 – that the Government is listening.

“Otherwise, more older people will have to move from the community and comfort of a lifetime of personal and family connections, and the lifetime solace of looking out at familiar surroundings such as mountains and sea.”

Mr Daly said the average gap between what a private nursing home and HSE nursing home receives per resident every week is €700.

“We are losing care in the community,” he said.

“The crisis in the health service will be even greater if there are more homes closed.”