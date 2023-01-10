| 6.7°C Dublin

Renewed pleas for Government intervention after 18 nursing homes closed in 2022

Sisters who ran facility call for ‘realistic’ payment from Fair Deal scheme

Caroline Earle and her sister Elaine at Moyne Nursing Home in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, which was one of 18 nursing homes to close last year. Photo: Patrick Browne

Caroline Earle and her sister Elaine at Moyne Nursing Home in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, which was one of 18 nursing homes to close last year. Photo: Patrick Browne

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Caroline Earle recalls breaking the news to residents and their families that the nursing home she ran with her sister was closing. It was one of the most emotional days of her life

The heartbreaking decision to close the doors of Moyne Nursing Home outside Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, followed desperate efforts to keep it open.

