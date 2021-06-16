Renewed Garda warning against phone scams as people still falling victim on ‘daily basis’

Gardaí said they have received reports of the scam in numerous counties in recent days. Photo: Yui Mok/ PA.

Gardaí are renewing their calls for vigilance around phone scams to the public as people continue to fall victim to scams on a daily basis.

Gardaí are asking people to spread the word of fraud prevention as in recent days, they have received reports nationwide including from counties Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin and Kilkenny relating to automated scam phone calls.

The scam operates as the recipient is called and advised via a recorded message that An Garda Síochána is investigating them in relation to suspicious activity linked to their PPS number.

In order to rectify the situation the recipient is then advised to press a number to speak to someone further in relation to the matter. These scam calls are mainly coming from numbers with the 087 prefix, Gardaí said.

The advice to anyone that receives such a call is:

• Do not engage with the caller.

• Do not return the call.

• Do not follow the automated instructions – Do not press 1 etc.

• Never disclose personal or financial information.

• Hang up and block the number if possible.

“Whilst the scammers may change their stories and methods, their goal is always the same – they want to access your sensitive information and get their hands on your money,” a Garda spokesperson said.

If you believe you may have fallen victim to this scam, Gardaí advice is to contact your financial institution and report the matter to local Gardaí.



