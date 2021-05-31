Renewed appeal to identify human remains found in near Cliffs of Moher in 2010

A 3D cranofacial reconstruction of the man created by the Forensic Anthropology Department at the University of Dundee in Scotland

Gardaí are issuing a renewed appeal for help tonight on Crimecall to identify a deceased male recovered in the sea at the Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare in 2010.

The unidentified male’s body was recovered by the Irish Coastguard from the water just off the coastline at the Cliffs of Moher almost 11 years ago on July 30, 2010.

Due to decomposition and the lack of any personal ID, Gardaí have been unable to identify the man. He is described as an adult male, approximately 5’ 10’’ in height, with dark hair.

Efforts have been ongoing since 2010 to identify the man and following a post-mortem, DNA samples were forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory and to Interpol for testing.

In 2011, a 3D craniofacial reconstruction (pictured above) was carried out by the Forensic Anthropology Department at the University of Dundee in Scotland as part of ongoing enquiries by An Garda Síochána.

A palm print was also obtained and recorded for comparison purposes, but no matches have been detected to date.

Clothing recovered from the body included black socks and black Velcro strap runners, bearing a label “Indonesia and Budapest”.

In 2014, a Forensic Orthodontic examination of the remains concluded that dental work conducted on the man had most likely been completed in Mainland Europe.

Inspector Helen Costello from Ennistymon Garda station, is appealing for the public’s help to identify the deceased man.

“After nearly 11 years we remain fully committed to establishing the identity of this man in order to return him to his loved ones. If you have any information that may help our investigation, please contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60,” Inspector Costello said.

Anyone with information that may assist Gardaí can contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60, Freetext 50123, or via email at crimecall@garda.ie.

The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 will be open for public tip-offs or alternatively people can contact any Garda Station.