Renewed appeal issued for missing Rory Carr (17) last seen on May 1

Rory Carr (17) has been missing from Balbriggan, Dublin, since May 1. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rory Carr, who has been missing from Balbriggan, Dublin since May 1.

Rory was last seen at 9am on Saturday, May 1, and Gardaí and Rory’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Rory is described as being 5'10" in height with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Rory was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.