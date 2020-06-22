Barbara Walsh was last seen in Rusheenamanagh, Carna in Co Galway on June 22, 1985.

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public to come forward with information into the disappearance of a woman in a close-knit community in Galway 35 years ago.

Barbara Walsh (nee Lydon), was last seen in her home in Rusheenamanagh, Carna in Co Galway at 4am on the morning of June 22, 1985.

Ms Walsh, who had seven children, held a party at her house in Rusheenamanagh the night before. She was 33-years-old at the time.

Gardaí have been working closely with Barbara's family with the active investigation, and they have issued a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of her disappearance.

They are also liaising with Interpol on the case.

"An Garda Síochána in Galway will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barbara’s disappearance. Carna is a close-knit Gaeltacht community and we believe there are people in that community who may have information that can help our investigation," lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Colm Mac Donnachadha said.

"We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1985 and perhaps now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing that information with us,” Detective Sergeant Mac Donnachadha said.

Her daughter, Jackie Walsh, pleaded with the public to come forward with any information they may have.

"We are appealing to the Carna community, and to those who may have lived locally at the time, who may know something - no matter what that information might be, and no matter how small - to please make contact with gardai," she said.

Barbara’s brother, Paraic Lydon and Barbara’s daughter Katherine Connolly are also encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mac Donnachadha said: "We are anxious to hear from anyone who may have seen Barbara or a person matching her description subsequently. It has been 35 years and Barbara’s family deserve some answers.”

A full case review was conducted in January 2015 and as part of that review, 114 lines of enquiry were generated and 66 individuals were interviewed.

A series of planned and structured searches were also carried out at that time by investigating gardaí with the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Anyone with information can contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, any Garda Station, or by calling the confidential line 1800 666 111. They can also contact CrimeCall on 1800 40 50 60, Freetext 50123 or email crimecall@garda.ie.

