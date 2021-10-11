Renewed appeal for information on girl (16) missing since August

Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh (16) has been missing from Youghal since August 28. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh.

Reihaneh has been missing from Youghal, Co Cork, since Saturday, August 28.

Reihaneh is described as being approximately 5ft 8” in height with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a white crop top and white tracksuit pants and beige 3/4 length padded gilet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Midleton on 021-4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.