Renewed appeal for information following death of man (30s) in M7 collision

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal collision on the M7 in which a man in his 30s died.

The two-car collision occurred on the M7 northbound at Naas, Co. Kildare on Saturday, September 25 at approximately 9.35pm between Junction 10 and Junction 9A.

A male pedestrian in his 30s received serious injuries during the collision. It is understood the man exited his own vehicle to assist with the collision. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away.

Gardaí believe there are a number of motorists who may have witnessed the collision that have not yet come forward. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the M7 northbound on the evening on Saturday, 25th September 2021 between 9pm and 10pm, and who may also have camera (dash cam) footage, is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.