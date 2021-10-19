Renewed appeal for info on murder of Paul Quinn in Monaghan ahead of 14th Anniversary of his killing

Stephen and Breege Quinn at the graveside of their murdered son Paul Quinn at St Patrick's Church Cullyhanna Co. Armagh last year. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Gardaí are issuing a renewed appeal for information surrounding the murder of Paul Quinn in Monaghan in October 2007.

Paul Quinn was murdered on October 20, 2007, in the Tullyvanus area of Co Monaghan after being lured to a shed by a number of men and the investigation into his murder is ongoing.

Gardaí said they believe there are still people with information in the community who have yet to come forward and that the “solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána”. Gardaí said any information received on the murder will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

Twenty-three people have been arrested to date during the course of the 14-year investigation, 14 of which were arrested in the Republic by An Garda Síochána and nine persons who were arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

As recently as August, detectives from An Garda Síochána and officers from the PSNI Major Investigation Team conducted inquiries in the South Armagh area as part of the investigation.

Superintendent Gary Walsh of Carrickmacross Garda station said: “Personal relationships and circumstances of individuals will change over time. People who have information about Paul’s murder may now be better placed to come forward and speak with Gardaí. This is an active investigation and we would welcome any new information about this crime”.

Gardaí are liaising with the Quinn family, who are updated regularly on any developments in the case.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690197 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



