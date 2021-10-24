Renewed appeal for help in identifying human remains discovered on Wexford beach 26 years ago

The distinctive Lee jeans, only sold in Belgium, which were worn by the woman whose body washed up on Ballinamona Strand in 1995.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy have issued a renewed appeal for help in identifying human remains discovered on a beach in Co Wexford in December 1995.

The badly decomposed body of a female aged between 25 and 40 was found on December 12, 1995, at Ballinamona beach, Kilmuckridge.

Local Gardaí attended the scene and the remains were removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital and a post-mortem ruled out foul play.

The woman was approximately 176cm in height and had undergone a lot of dental treatment including a brace fitted on her bottom teeth.

At the time of her discovery, she was wearing a pair of blue ‘Lee’ jeans (sized 33/31) and brown laced shoes (size 6) with white socks. Two Volkswagen keys were recovered in the pocket of the jeans.

In April 1996, the then State Pathologist Dr Harbison carried out an examination of the body. There was no evidence of foul play disclosed and suspected drowning was deemed to be the cause of death.

Despite exhaustive enquiries at the time via international policing channels, including Interpol and Missing Persons Organisations, the deceased was never identified.

The deceased was interred at Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford in May 1996.

In November 2007, an exhumation was carried out and a DNA sample was harvested from the remains before re-burial.

This profile has since been uploaded onto the Interpol database for comparison with profiles from missing persons worldwide but to date there have been no matches identified.

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased and in bringing this case to a conclusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station (053) 924 2580, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



