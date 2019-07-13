Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Renewed appeal for boy (15) missing from Limerick since Wednesday

Gearoid Morrissey was last seen on Mulgrave Street in Limerick at around 4:05pm on Wednesday July 10.

The teen is described as 5'7", of slim build with light brown hair and weighing approximately 65kg.

Anyone who has seen Gearoid or can help find him is asked to contact Henry Street Station on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors