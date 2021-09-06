THE end of Covid-19 restrictions is in sight with a further easing of rules to begin today – here are the main changes:





Indoor events

Organised indoor events will return where all attendees are vaccinated or immune – either fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months. Under 18s can also attend these events when accompanied by an adult. The capacity of venues can reach up to 60pc.

Weddings

Live music will now be permitted at weddings and the legal restriction on dancing will be removed. A guest limit of 100 remains.

Religious ceremonies

All religious ceremonies can go ahead at 50pc venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of attendees.

Cinemas and theatres

Cinema and theatres will have a 60pc capacity limit where all patrons are immune or if they’re under 18. If patrons have a mixed immunity status there will be no change to the current limit of 50 people in September.

Organised outdoor events

Organised outdoor events and mass gatherings can go ahead with 75pc venue capacity for fully vaccinated, this drops to 50pc without vaccine passes.