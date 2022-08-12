Remembering Arthur Griffith, the visionary who gave his life to Irish freedom and died 100 years ago today

A century ago this month, two icons of Irish history – Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith – died as a result of the Civil War.

Over the coming weeks, a number of events will take place to commemorate the Civil War.

Today is 100 years to the day since the death of Griffith, a man described by Leo Varadkar as “a leader of thought and among the founders of the Irish State, he was truly the ‘father of them all’”.

The Tánaiste also said Griffith “was a man who devoted himself and ultimately gave his health and his life to Irish freedom. He was a tireless, thoughtful and relentlessly determined leader, who literally worked himself to death to free Ireland”.

He added: “His early death truly was a ‘calamity for Ireland’ as described by Michael Collins, who of course joined him in that desperate fate shortly after.

One of the brave dreamers of the Irish State

“Today we remember him as one of the brave dreamers of the Irish State, a man with the vision for what Ireland could be and the courage and determination to work to make it happen.”

Collins died in an ambush by IRA men who weeks earlier were comrades, while Griffith died of a series of health problems caused by deep distress at the growing conflict that split families and communities.

Like most complex tangles, it can be broken into many interlaced but simple parts.

1. The Treaty is Accepted

After two-and-a-half years of fighting between Britain and Ireland, a truce was agreed on July 11, 1921, leading to negotiations that autumn. The Anglo Irish Treaty was signed on December 6, 1921, and narrowly accepted by the new cabinet – by four votes to three – and in the Dáil by 64 votes to 57.

But a significant minority of IRA activists vehemently rejected the settlement. The path to a civil war few people on either side wanted was set.

2. How to avoid “a war of brothers and sisters”

Many of the men and women engaged in the independence struggle were comrades for years and even decades. There were strong family, marriage, school and local connections, and few wanted to fight one another. There were talks and even an electoral pact between the two sides for a general election held on June 8, 1922.

But those opposed to the settlement with Britain were convinced it was “a betrayal” of everything everybody had fought for. Some anti-Treaty forces seized the Four Courts on April, 13, 1922. Responding to British pressure, the Free State Army moved against them at 4am on June 28, 1922, starting the Civil War.

3. The “Oath and the Dominion”

The anti-Treaty side had three huge objections to the settlement: Ireland would not be a republic as proclaimed at Easter 1916; it would be a Free State with dominion status inside the British empire comparable with Canada, Australia and other countries; and the British monarch would remain head of state and Irish office holders would swear an oath of allegiance to the crown.

The partition of Ireland, ceding six northern counties to the UK, also rankled. But that was already a political reality. Partition rated scant mention and was viewed by many as “temporary.”

4. Death and Destruction

There is no official figure for the number of people killed in the Irish Civil War, which began in June 1922 and, in the main, ended in May 1923. Early estimates of up to 4,000 deaths have since been debunked as exaggerated.

Destruction of roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure was colossal

The new Irish National Army – defending the government and the treaty – recorded around 800 deaths. Deaths among “Irregulars” or anti-treaty fighters were estimated at 400.

Historians say this appears to tally with official records of killings, amounting to almost 1,200 in that period.

Let’s note also that the population of the new state was less than three million people. Destruction of roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure was colossal and put a huge extra burden on an impoverished fledgling state.

5. The “Women and Childers” Faction

Most of those who unsuccessfully opposed the Treaty, including Éamon de Valera, withdrew from the Dáil. The women’s section of the IRA, Cumann na mBan, had played a huge role in the War of Independence.

Cumann na mBan was the first large republican grouping to reject the treaty. Leading members included wives and relatives of martyred heroes of the struggle such as Kathleen O’Callaghan, wife of the murdered Limerick mayor Michael O’Callaghan, and Mary MacSwiney, sister of the hunger striker Terence.

Another leading figure was Erskine Childers, English-born but with an Anglo Irish mother. As the debate soured, treaty supporters derisively dubbed opponents the “women and Childers faction”. This chauvinism was to dog the new state for generations.

6. Collins versus Dev

Éamon de Valera was the last surviving commandant of the 1916 Rising and an automatic leader for Irish independence fighters. His conduct during this period is often bitterly criticised, for being a nominal leader of the anti-treaty people but taking no active part in the Civil War.

Expand Close Allies: Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins before their political falling-out. Photo: Old Ireland in Colour/National Library/image edited by the Irish Independent / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Allies: Éamon de Valera and Michael Collins before their political falling-out. Photo: Old Ireland in Colour/National Library/image edited by the Irish Independent

Michael Collins signed the treaty with great reluctance but defended it staunchly as the means to achieve full independence.

He was killed a century ago this month in an ambush in his native west Cork at the age of only 32.

One of the standout legacies of the era is a recurring debate about the two men.

7. Mutual atrocities and no-trial executions

When people begin to kill their own kin, things quickly escalate to atrocity following another atrocity as a reprisal. There are reports of horrific killings in the Civil War annals.

A total of 77 people were killed without trial

Two random examples happened in Kerry, but similar things happened in many other places. In September 1922, two Kenmare pro-treaty brothers, Thomas and John ‘Scarteen’ O’Connor, were killed in their home. In March 1923, eight republican prisoners were killed by Free State bombs in a particularly brutal episode at Ballyseedy outside Tralee.

The Free State government’s justice minister, Kevin O’Higgins, ordered executions of anti-treaty prisoners. A total of 77 people were killed without trial. These atrocities were burnt into the soul of the nation.

8. The Treaty “dismantled” but partition stayed

The one feature of the 1922 Anglo Irish Treaty that endured was partition. British prime minister David Lloyd George promised all issues relating to the creation of the six counties of Northern Ireland would be resolved by a Boundary Commission.

The commission reported in 1925, recommending only minimal changes. Partition was here to stay, while the other big issues – dominion status and the oath – were downplayed and eliminated.

The real political conse- quence was not recognised in 1922.

9. Enduring legacies a century on

The treaty split gave Ireland its political party structure, with pro-treaty Cumann na nGaedheal, later Fine Gael, pitted against anti-treaty Fianna Fáil. Three generations later, these political behemoths were still able to muster eight out of 10 voters between them.

Even now tales of atrocities provoke anger

The party structure nominally at least persists, but an important change happened in June 2020 when both parties joined a coalition government for the first time.

Bitter memories lingered long into the succeeding decades, and even now tales of atrocities provoke anger.

10 A difficult commemoration

We are close to the end of a decade of centenary commemorations for the years 1913 to 1923, which largely celebrated the path to Irish nationhood.

There is little to celebrate about the Civil War and much to lament. Let’s hope the lessons of it are faced honestly but with some kindness.