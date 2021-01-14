| 8°C Dublin

Religious orders at centre of Mother and Baby Homes report still have large presence in Ireland

Who were the main Religious Orders associated with the running and operation of the mother and baby homes in Ireland?

A statue of Jesus in the grounds of the Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, Tipperary, which was mother and baby home operated by the Sisters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary from 1930 to 1970. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Sarah MacDonald

The Commission’s investigation of mother and baby homes covered many institutions with different governance, financial arrangements and practices between 1922 and 1998.

Some were owned and run by the local health authorities such as the county homes and Pelletstown, Tuam and Kilrush which employed some members of religious orders to run them.

Others were owned by religious orders for example the three homes run by the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Bessborough, Sean Ross Abbey and Castlepollard. As ‘extern’ homes they were not owned by the public assistance/health authorities but were largely paid for by those authorities.

