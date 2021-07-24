‘Religion is intended to bind people together, rather than divide and conquer’ – Archbishop Michael Neary

Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary told the Vigil Mass in Westport today that the pandemic has plunged the world into a season of transition and that religion should bind people together rather than “divide and conquer”.

Archbishop Neary said in his Homily ahead of Reek Sunday that people’s dependence on others and on God came in the form of a “sober reminder” that was Covid-19.

“The control which we enjoyed in so many areas of our life and world, regarding travel, work, recreation, was perhaps illusory.

“When the known world is shattered a new historical reality becomes a possibility. For people of faith, God indeed can work in newness against all the odds. In this context hope does not consist of losing control, but of relinquishing it in trust.

Hope underlines the importance of not allowing the present to determine our standards. Many writers have reminded us that if you marry the spirit of the age you will be a widow in the next,” Archbishop Neary told gatherers at St Mary’s Church in Westport.

Archbishop Neary said that in a competitive world, “the media will tend to focus on the dramatic or even sensational as extreme positions vie with each other”.

He said “consensus and collaboration are frequently overlooked” and this impacts on the way in which religion is presented.

“Of its very nature, religion is intended to bind people together and to God, rather than to divide and conquer. Religion as a counter-cultural force has today become marginalised. It is not uncommon to find the coverage of religion per se and religious affairs generally viewed through a political prism and treated in political terms.

“The great organs of news and information in society are, it seems, being managed to serve distorted and sometimes questionable ends, which are calculated to deprive us of our critical faculties. Forces are endeavouring to reshape our values, fears and dreams in ways that are quite literally opposed to the joy of the Gospel.

“It has become standard today to adopt and embrace a form of ‘group-think’ which allows some to believe they can determine our outlook and reactions to various situations and realities, and not least, our attitude to religion and matters of faith and morals,” Archbishop Neary said.

Archbishop Neary said this position is “not to deny the value of informed criticism of the Church or religious values” as Theology itself involves “faith seeking understanding” and it is legitimate and healthy to foster a courageous and robust engagement with the Church and what the Church believes and teaches.

“While the sins and shortcomings of people of faith have been legitimately highlighted, and the wrongs of the Church have been justly exposed, it is convenient to be dismissive of the Church and faith in a rather uninformed and prejudicial manner.

“For people to whom faith is important and who have a great love for and appreciation of the Church - in spite of its shortcomings – this is a very challenging time.

“In a society enslaved by the tyranny of “relevance”, the truth of the Gospel can easily be dismissed because it is too challenging to hear, or, because it is perceived to be unsuitable in an open, modern and progressive society. People may generally fear to voice public support for a perceived unpopular opinion so it requires great courage to uphold a contrary view.

“At a time of confusion and crisis, pilgrimage provides an opportunity to get a sense of perspective and purpose, clarification and meaning. In this situation, mountains have a message for us. Mountains are symbols of stability but also of hope and encouragement calling for perseverance,” Archbishop Neary said.