Relief for victim of drug rape as fiend is denied parole

The victim of a vicious serial rapist from Northern Ireland has said she is delighted and relieved that her attacker will be staying behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Christine Jones (36), who waived her anonymity to campaign against William Fenton being released early, told of the joy she felt when the Parole Board for Scotland informed her that he would continue to serve time in a Scottish prison.

Ms Jones, who is believed to be the first victim in the UK of drug rape, was just 17 when she was drugged and repeatedly raped by Fenton (60), from Bangor, Co Down, during a horrific 30-hour ordeal in 2000.

Fenton was initially jailed for 12 years but relocated to Scotland after serving half his sentence. He was incarcerated again in 2013 after being found guilty of raping another woman and sexually assaulting three others, all of whom had been drugged.

"I'm just so relieved that this monster is off the streets for another few years," said Ms Jones, now a married mother of two.

"This ordeal has put my mental health at risk again and I've been through hell. But I knew I had to fight for this fiend to stay behind bars, where he belongs."

The Co Down businesswoman also revealed that another six alleged victims of Fenton had come forward since she launched her online petition to deny the repeat offender parole.

Fenton was recently informed by the authorities that his application for parole had been denied and that he would remain in prison.

It is understood that a new review date will be set by the parole board within two years.

Ms Jones said: "I'm glad I was able to help delay his release for another while - but I'm still angry that he'll get out ridiculously early in my opinion.

"This man should never be released. No woman is safe with him back on the streets."

Ms Jones, who remains traumatised by the ordeal more than two decades later, got over 4,100 signatures for her online campaign aimed at keeping Fenton "where he belongs".

She was attacked by Fenton on St Patrick's Day 1997.

She had planned to go to a party but never made it because, after picking her up in his car, Fenton gave her a drink laced with drugs, drove her to his house and repeatedly raped her. He eventually left his still heavily drugged victim at the side of a road.

Ms Jones said she initially became a recluse after the ordeal - but not any more.

"I wasn't able to fight him off when I was 17 because I was drugged, but now I'm standing strong against him with the help of others," she said.

"The petition was my fight against him. I'm standing strong for every woman that he has raped. Keeping him behind bars feels like a small victory for us all.

"There are so many women who have never had a voice until now. I am happy I found the strength to stand up publicly against him and be heard for everyone who never had a voice.

"But it's hard feeling so happy about such an ugly situation. It definitely doesn't take away from the anger I feel about him getting out of jail so early because he's still getting out in three years.

"In two years' time, I know I'm going to have another fight against him. But at least it is delayed for a while and the monster is off the streets for the foreseeable future."

