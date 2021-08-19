Relief for families as 3 Irish citizens – including Meath woman Aoife MacManus – evacuated from Afghanistan

Aoife MacManus with her dad Ray and mum Jenny having coffee on one of her last visits home from Afghanistan.

There is relief for families as three Irish citizens have been successfully evacuated from Afghanistan.

Among those who have left is Aoife MacManus, from Meath, who had worked in the primary education sector in Kabul for two years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said today the number of Irish citizens hoping to leave the country had increased slightly to 36.

Read More

Meath woman Aoife MacManus was among the three who left the embattled country last night and is now safe in another country.

Aoife MacManus and 26 co-workers landed after a flight which left at dawn this morning.

Her father Ray MacMánais said the family got little sleep last night but feel that a weight has been lifted from them now.

However the family in Fleenstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath say their thoughts are still very much with the remaining Irish trying to get out of Kabul.

"I'm happy to say that Aoife is now safe and well," he said.

"We have spoken to her this morning and she is also happy, safe, relieved and very emotional. I think she is catching up on some much needed sleep now.

"No planes were allowed to leave Afghanistan before dawn so as soon as the sun came up this morning, she left Kabul.

"We don't know when she will get back home to Ireland but we are just so happy she is now out of the country

"My wife Jenny, son Colm and I got little if any sleep last night but it feels now like a huge weight has been lifted from us.

"We have a huge sense of gratitude to the many, many people who have got in touch with us during this time, who were saying prayers, lighting candles and sending messages of hope. Thank you."

However Ray stressed that the ordeal was not over for many other Irish still in Afghanistan of whom they were now thinking

"We are still very much thinking of those other poor people who haven't been so lucky yet and who are still trying to get out of Kabul. The numbers of Irish still there are changing all the time

"Their families are still going through the torture that we were going through only hours ago and we remain in solidarity with them and pray they have the same outcome as us very soon - in knowing that their families are safe."

Aoife's mum Jenny added: "We are just heartbroken for every one of the people in Afghanistan who find themselves in this horrible situation."

Aoife had been coordinating a major education programme, run by the international charity for the last two years in Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover.

Earlier, speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Minister Coveney said Ireland was trying to get as many other people out as possible”.

"The process is slow and fluid, in terms of circumstances changing all the time,” he said.

"The truth is that a lot of the complications around the perimeter of the airport isn't necessarily caused directly by the Taliban, of course the panic there is caused by the Taliban being in charge, but it is the desire of many thousands of Afghans who want to try to get on flights and are trying to force their way into the airport.

“With each day that passes, we get a slight change in numbers, but the good news is three have been successfully evacuated,” Minister Coveney said.

Aoife’s father Ray told Independent.ie this week her family “were worried sick” as she had been staying in an area ‘protected’ by the Taliban.

Minister Coveney said EU nations met at a Foreign Affairs Council in recent days and have agreed to share resources and cooperate to get all citizens out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.

He said that the Government was working with other EU states, as well as the UK and the US, to ensure Irish citizens are able to access flights out of Afghanistan.

Also, the Government on Tuesday said it will provide one million euro in humanitarian funding to support people in Afghanistan through the UN High Commission for Refugees.

It has also vowed to provide a further 150 humanitarian visas for Afghans under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.

He insisted these visas were only the first steps in Ireland's response to the crisis in the country, but declined to give a specific number of refugees Ireland might accept.

Mr Coveney said Ireland would be "generous" but "responsible".

"I think it's the wrong sequence to announce the figure and then try to figure out a way of accommodating that," he said.

The minister said Ireland was in a “unique position to shape a global response” to the crisis as he will chair the UN Security Council for the month of September.

Another Irish woman spoke to Independent.ie from Kabul during the week – but said she is eager to stay and continue her humanitarian work.

Donegal native Mary-Ellen McGroarty and her colleagues ran to the bunker of their Kabul compound when they first heard gunshots in the capital.

“We heard gunshots and didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of criminality around and yesterday was terrible. It is a scary and nervous time.”

Ms McGroarty heads up the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan.

She fears Afghanistan is on the brink of a “humanitarian catastrophe” if the situation doesn’t get under control.

Ms McGroarty has been working with the UN since 1997 and arrived in Afghanistan last October.

“The scale and the pace of how it all happened is what has been the most surprising. We were concerned when I got here about how the situation was going and you could see they [the Taliban] were advancing.

“It’s an absolutely heartbreaking time for our national staff. On Sunday we let them go home early when we heard the Taliban were advancing pretty rapidly and some were in traffic for five or six hours trying to get home to their families. We’re also trying to keep female staff out of the way, as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, Taliban militants shot dead at least three people yesterday, after protesters in three cities pulled down the group’s banner and raised the Afghan national flag in its place.

Witnesses said more than a dozen people were also wounded in the eastern city of Jalalabad yesterday after gunmen dispersed a protest.

The deaths appeared to signal a hard line on dissent that marred the militants’ promise not to exact reprisals, and cast further doubts on the Islamists’ offer of a general amnesty.

The killings came as the head of the British Army urged “patience” before deciding if the movement could be trusted. General Sir Nick Carter, chief of Britain’s defence staff, said: “I do think they have changed, and recognise Afghanistan has evolved and the fundamental role women have played in that evolution.”

In Jalalabad, one man who called himself Wahid said the incident began when protesters replaced the Taliban’s flag with the Afghan tricolour near the city’s Pashtunistan Square.

He said: “Living is not possible any more. These youngsters here... I understand they hate the Taliban – but changing the flag has caused trouble for all of us in Jalalabad. One of our dear men was killed.”

Footage showed one young man carrying the national flag, yelling: “They can shoot me, I will die for this flag.”

Protesters also gathered in the eastern cities of Khost and Asadabad to take down the Taliban’s white flag, which is emblazoned with Islamic scripture in black. They replaced it with the black, red and green banner of the Afghan Republic – which features the same verse but less prominently.

A group of women had already taken to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday, demanding the Taliban respect their rights.

But Shabnam Dawran, a presenter for Afghan TV station RTA Pashto, yesterday said she was prevented by militants from entering her office.

Taliban spokesmen have gone to great lengths to reassure Afghans and foreign governments that they will not return to the brutal methods they employed in the 1990s, when public floggings and beheadings were common.

Mullah Baradar, the group’s co-founder, arrived in Kandahar on Tuesday, but has yet to make any public declarations. Other leaders are returning from exile.

One Taliban official has suggested the country may be run by a ruling council, while Haibatullah Akhundzada, the movement’s supreme leader, remains in overall charge. Waheedullah Hashimi said: “There will be no democratic system at all, because it does not have any base in our country.”

Asked about female education, he said: "Our scholars will decide whether girls are allowed to go to school or not.”

In Kabul, life yesterday appeared to be returning to some semblance of normality, with ice-cream vans playing music and more shops slowly opening.

Taliban fighters were still highly visible on the streets and there were continued reports of search parties looking for government officials and journalists.

But chaos continued at the city’s international airport, where Western governments are trying to evacuate their citizens and those Afghans who worked with foreign troops and diplomats.

Thousands of people crowded onto gridlocked roads while some attempted to tunnel under or climb over the fence. Many said they had arrived without visas or tickets in the belief, or hope, that British or American troops would help them leave the country.

At the airport’s east gate one woman was heard screaming “the Taliban are coming for me” as she begged soldiers to let her in.

Meanwhile the EU is “intensifying” its work with Turkey, in an attempt to prevent a flood of Afghan refugees from reaching European shores.

However, officials in Turkey – which is already home to more refugees than anywhere else in the world – warned Brussels that it is not prepared to act as “the border guard or refugee camp of the EU”.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell yesterday said Turkey would play a “key role” in managing a potential influx of thousands of Afghans.

“They will be coming to Europe via Iran, Iraq or the eastern Mediterranean,” Mr Borell said. “We need to work hard with transit countries. A humanitarian crisis must be prevented. Here, Turkey will play a very important role.”

EU leaders want to avoid a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when more than 1.2 million people claimed asylum in the bloc. France and Germany have already called for those fleeing the Taliban to be given shelter in countries on the route to Europe.

The EU is “intensifying our work with host communities in Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, as well as other countries such as Turkey,” added Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs.

Additional reporting: PA