Relief for business owners as Waterways Ireland reverses decision to allow canal boat restaurants to trade

Boat restaurants on Dublin’s canals will now be allowed to do takeaway service after Waterways Ireland reversed its decision.

The State agency had ordered businesses on the canal to close as it said planning permission would be required to serve food from a stationary boat, despite planning requirements being waived for restaurants doing takeaway service during the pandemic.

Dublin City Council confirmed restaurants are exempt.

La Peniche restaurant, which has been on the Grand Canal for 22 years, opened to serve takeaway pizza and coffee and was shut down after a few hours.

Read More

In normal times, diners can enjoy a meal while sailing down the canal - but this came to a halt due to lockdown restrictions.

Owner Shiful Islam spent €5,000 to prepare his business for takeaway service.

"I didn't even get the chance to sell one coffee," Mr Shiful said.

Waterways Ireland said: "There is a significant difference between a cruising passenger boat providing meals to a limited number of passengers in the course of cruises along the Grand Canal or Royal Canal, and a stationary boat moored at a specific location on the Grand Canal or Royal Canal for the purpose of selling takeaway food to members of the public."

However, La Peniche will now reopen at 5pm today after Waterways Ireland has a change of heart.

“May we take this opportunity to thank you all for the support you have shown us,” the restaurant said in a tweet this morning.

Read More

Online Editors