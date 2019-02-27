Two Irishmen who had been missing for three and a half weeks have been found safe and well.

Relief as two Irishmen missing in UK for almost a month are located safe and well

Noel Leeson (34) and Anthony Keegan (47), from Tallaght, are understood to have travelled by ferry from Dublin to Holyhead.

From there, it's understood they drove to Birmingham where they had arranged to meet with someone.

The men were last seen on February 3, but gardaí confirmed today that they have been located safe and well.

"Thank you for your assistance in this matter," a garda spokesperson said.

Speaking last week, Mags Murphy, the mother of Mr Leeson's two children, told the Irish Independent; "I last heard from them on January 27, when Noel said they got to where they were going. It was between 12 and 1am and they said they'd got there.

"He had rung me before they went... Noel is always good at keeping in touch, to say goodnight to the kids and things, so it is worrying that they haven't been in touch and we can't get in touch with them."

Online Editors